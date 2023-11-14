Clutch Recognizes Global Business Service Excellence with Fall 2023 Champion Awards

Honoring top 10% of companies on its platform earning high client satisfaction



WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers, released its list of 2023 Clutch Champions. This new award is presented to the top 10% of Clutch Global winners, a designation that recognizes business service providers across the world for their industry expertise and ability to deliver exceptional results compared to other companies in their line of service.

Earning a spot among the Clutch Champions is a testament to a company's unwavering commitment to excellence, supported by specific criteria. To qualify as Clutch Champions, businesses must have acquired new, verified client reviews within the past six months. This distinction sets them apart as the top-rated leaders in their respective service lines for 2023, underscoring their commitment to client satisfaction and the delivery of high-quality services.

"We are excited to introduce the Clutch Champion designation, the newest accolade a provider can achieve on our platform," said Sonny Ganguly, Clutch CEO. "This honor recognizes outstanding companies that consistently exceed expectations, setting them apart as true leaders in their fields. We are incredibly proud to partner with these providers, and we look forward to achieving even greater heights together."

The Clutch Champions award, in conjunction with Clutch Global, will now be a biannual honor, with the next opportunity for providers to be selected in Spring 2024.

ABOUT CLUTCH

Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 6 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.

Media Contact:

Deesha Laxsav

703-944-4279

press@clutch.co

View original content:

SOURCE Clutch