Crypto Investment Pioneers 21Shares and ARK Invest Launch Suite of Actively-Managed Digital Asset ETFs

Five funds deliver access to innovative alpha-generating strategies on bitcoin and ether futures with cutting-edge research

NEW YORK and ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 21Shares US LLC ("21Shares"), an affiliate of 21Shares AG, the issuer of the world's largest suite of cryptocurrency-backed exchange traded products (ETPs), and ARK Investment Management LLC ("ARK" or "ARK Invest"), an investment adviser focused on investing in disruptive innovation, today announced the launch of a suite of five actively-managed bitcoin and ethereum futures ETFs, marking a watershed moment in the cryptocurrency investment landscape.

21Shares and ETF Securities Launch the World’s First Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in Australia (PRNewswire)

"Together with 21Shares, ARK remains committed to increasing access to the crypto asset class, offering U.S. investors actively managed exposure to bitcoin, ether, and the broader digital asset ecosystem," states Cathie Wood, Founder, CEO, and CIO of ARK Invest. "In launching this comprehensive range of strategies, we aim to provide investors with tailored exposure to the crypto asset class based on their risk tolerance and investment objectives. These products enhance the approach ARK has taken since first investing in crypto related equities in 2015 and that 21Shares has taken offering crypto focused exchange traded products in Europe and other markets since 2018. Our partnership combines ARK's extensive research, investment capabilities, and focus on client services with 21Shares' market knowledge and operational efficiency to deliver investors a targeted portfolio of bitcoin, ether, digital asset, and equity exposure that we believe will capitalize on the crypto revolution."

The ARK 21Shares suite of actively-managed digital asset products, which will trade on the Cboe BZX Exchange, include:

ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Futures Strategy ETF (Ticker: ARKA): Targets 100% exposure to bitcoin (BTC), the largest digital asset by market cap, through investment in bitcoin futures. ARKA aims to outperform BTC by actively rolling its futures contracts.

ARK 21Shares Active On-Chain Bitcoin Strategy ETF (Ticker: ARKC): Uses on-chain and traditional quantitative models to dynamically allocate across BTC futures and cash equivalents depending on the prevailing trend of the bitcoin market (bullish or bearish).

ARK 21Shares Blockchain and Digital Economy Innovation ETF (Ticker: ARKD): One of the first actively managed ETFs to invest in both bitcoin futures and public equities of blockchain, digital asset, tech and fintech companies, providing holistic exposure to the growth of blockchain technology. The Fund focuses on the most promising opportunities, constructing a concentrated, high-conviction portfolio of equities.

ARK 21Shares Active Ethereum Futures Strategy ETF (Ticker: ARKZ): Targets 100% exposure to ether ( ETH ), the second-largest digital asset by market cap - and the foundation for Decentralized Finance (" DeFi ") - through investment in ether futures. ARKZ aims to outperform ETH by actively rolling its futures contracts.

ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (Ticker: ARKY): Dynamically allocates across both BTC and ETH futures, exploiting historical pricing relationships and fundamental analysis to try to outperform the returns from simply holding BTC over a market cycle.

There are currently over $4.9 billion* invested globally in Bitcoin ETPs1 (source: Bloomberg), highlighting the widespread appeal of these investment vehicles. 21Shares AG was the first to launch a bitcoin ETP in Europe and is one of the leading providers of crypto ETPs globally with more than $1.5 billion in AUM. With deep research capabilities, industry expertise and unique investment strategies dating back to 2018, 21Shares is well-positioned for the launch of this actively-managed suite of products. Furthermore, with the support and partnership of ARK - an industry leader known for disruptive technology investments holding crypto positions since 2015 - these funds add a distinct and robust set of options for U.S. investors.

"This collaboration underscores our track record as an industry leader and highlights our commitment to offering the best in emerging technologies to everyday investors. It introduces our clients to a unique opportunity that simply does not exist elsewhere in the market," stated Ophelia Snyder, Co-founder and President of 21Shares. "In an era where digital assets are gaining widespread global traction, our suite of bitcoin and ethereum futures ETFs empowers investors with a greater sense of security and expansive, all-encompassing exposure to this pivotal asset class."

*as of Oct 10, 2023

Press Contacts:

21Shares: Nicole Cueto, Press@21.co

ARK: Shaina Lamb, Shaina@dlpr.com

About 21Shares US LLC

21Shares US LLC is an affiliate of 21Shares AG, one of the world's leaders in providing access to crypto through TradFi and DeFi. 21Shares AG issues cryptocurrency-backed exchange traded products (ETPs) outside the United States in a number of global markets. 21Shares AG's ETPs are built on its proprietary operating system, Onyx, which is also available to third parties. For more information, please visit www.21Shares.com/en-US.

About ARK Investment Management

ARK Investment Management LLC is a federally registered investment adviser and privately held investment firm. Specializing in thematic investing in disruptive innovation, the firm is rooted in over 40 years of experience in identifying and investing in innovations that should change the way the world works. Through its open research process, ARK identifies companies that it believes are leading and benefiting from cross-sector innovations such as robotics, energy storage, genomic sequencing, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology. ARK's investment strategies include Autonomous Technology and Robotics, Next Generation Internet, Genomic Revolution, Fintech Innovation, Space Exploration & Innovation, 3D Printing, Israel Innovative Technology, and the overall ARK Disruptive Innovation Strategy. For more information about ARK, its offerings, and original research, please visit www.ark-invest.com .

Important Information

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Funds, please call: (646) 370-6016 or visit our website at: www.21Shares-funds.com Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible. Bitcoin, Bitcoin Futures, Ethereum, and Ethereum Futures are relatively new investments, which have unique and substantial risks and which may be more volatile than other types of investments. The value of an investment in the Funds could decline significantly and without warning, including to zero. You may lose the full value of your investment within a single day. If you are not prepared to accept significant and unexpected changes in the value of the Funds and the possibility that you could lose your entire investment in the Fund you should not invest in the Funds. The performance of Bitcoin Futures and/or Ethereum Futures may differ from the performance of bitcoin and/or ethereum respectively. Derivatives Risk: The Funds use of derivatives (in the form of Bitcoin and Ethereum Futures) presents risks different than investing directly in traditional securities. Using derivatives can lead to losses because of adverse movements in the price or value of the underlying reference asset, which may be magnified by features of the derivatives. New Fund Risk: The Funds are newly organized, non-diversified management investment companies with no operating history. There can be no assurance that the Funds will grow to or maintain an economically viable size, or that an active trading market for the Funds shares will develop or be maintained.

The Fund does not invest directly in bitcoin, ether or other digital assets or maintain direct exposure to "spot" bitcoin or ether.

ARK Invest 21Shares ETFs are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

21Shares US LLC is the investment adviser to the ARK 21Shares ETFs.

21Shares is not affiliated with Quasar Distributors, LLC.

21Shares is not affiliated with ARK Investment Management LLC

21Shares is not affiliated with Empowered Funds, LLC dba EA Advisor

1 This relates to worldwide investments, but not yet in the U.S.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 21Shares