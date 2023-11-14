ESPANITA ARTISANAL TEQUILA INTRODUCES DOUBLE BARREL ANEJO TEQUILA TO THE BRAND'S GROWING PORTFOLIO OF 100% BLUE AGAVE SPIRITS.

Award-winning craft tequila brand is entering ultra-premium spirits category with the release of Espanita Double Barrel Añejo Tequila finished in bourbon barrels, the latest addition to its "Barrel Reserve" Collection.

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Espanita Tequila is expanding its critically acclaimed portfolio of 100% Blue Agave spirits with the introduction of Espanita Double Barrel Añejo Tequila, a masterfully aged Añejo tequila finished in Kentucky bourbon casks. The new launch is the first ultra-premium priced product in the brand's growing family of tequila age and flavor expressions, and a second release in the limited "Barrel Reserve" collection, which showcases innovative maturation techniques and experimentation with different types of barrel finishes.

"We are excited to expand our award-winning "Barrel Reserve" collection with the introduction of Espanita Double Barrel Añejo Tequila, an exquisitely balanced aged tequila that embodies the best craft practices of tequila-making and innovative maturation techniques", says Marina Wilson, President and Founder of Espanita Tequila Company. "As an artisanal brand committed to heritage, authenticity, and excellence in craftsmanship, we strive to delight the evolving tastes of discerning tequila enthusiasts and I am proud to bring this fascinating and unique age expression to consumers."

The latest addition to Espanita's lauded "Barrel Reserve" collection of aged tequilas follows the inaugural release of a 97-point rated Espanita Double Barrel Reposado that was unveiled by the brand in January of 2023. Distilled in small batches from hand-selected mature Blue Agave plants grown at the highest elevations of Los Altos de Jalisco, both age expressions are crafted with tequila aficionados in mind. Espanita Tequila's production process is steeped in traditions and ancestry, a true testament to the brand's passionate and unwavering commitment to create exceptional tequilas that are authentic, agave forward, nuanced, aromatic, and made from the finest natural ingredients only without any color or flavor additives.

To create Espanita Double Barrel Añejo, the brand ages its handcrafted 100% Blue Agave tequila in toasted American White Oak barrels for at least twelve months and then the maturation process continues for another eight to ten months in freshly emptied and carefully selected Kentucky Bourbon casks to achieve unparallel complexity and smoothness. "Second round of barrel-aging allows us to precisely control the maturation process as well as development of desired flavor notes. The result is rich, elegantly executed, and decadently delicious double-barrel aged Añejo tequila with unique flavor profile that charms the senses with tantalizing, aromatic Bourbon notes while fully expressing its grassy, fruit-driven Blue Agave foundation", Wilson explains. "This new release is a culmination of our many years of work with Bourbon cask finishes, including cask curation and experimentation with maturation techniques, and we are thrilled to present this exquisitely aged Blue Agave spirit to tequila-loving consumers and will continue building our brand's growing legacy of exceptional innovation, authenticity and craftsmanship."

Sampling experience starts with inviting aromas of fragrant honey oak, roasted agave, candied walnut, pralines, and vanilla butterscotch, followed by dark chocolate mingling with dried fruit. On a palate, a tantalizing mélange of complex flavors including rich notes of caramel sauce, roasted nuts, coconut butter, sweet tobacco, toffee, and baking spices that are layered on earthy, grassy Agave foundation with sautéed herbs, papaya, toasted cumin, gingerbread, and green mole notes. The finish is lingering and nuanced, with notes of caramelized figs, spiced nuts, and bright cinnamon sparks.

Espanita Double Barrel Añejo should be served neat or on the rocks and will enable tequila enthusiasts to elevate classic cocktails. "I am particularly proud that our new double barrel Añejo is not only an excellent sipper but also pushes the boundaries on application of aged tequila in mixology. Rich and nuanced, it opens up a realm of remarkable cocktails waiting to be discovered", says Marina Wilson. "In particular, Espanita Double Barrel Añejo creates truly outstanding riffs on such classic cocktails as Old Fashioned, Manhattan, Negroni, Sidecar and numerous delectable spins on Sour cocktails and Juleps. The opportunities to create memorable cocktails are endless!"

Espanita Double Barrel Añejo is bottled at 40% ABV and presented in 750 ml embossed bottles and packaging that is inspired by the sacral celestial symbolism deeply rooted in the ancient mythology of indigenous people of Mexico. The labels of Espanita Double Barrel Añejo feature a juncture of the Sun and the Crescent Moon; a powerful symbol that represents a merging of opposites, unity, and cooperation.

Espanita Double Barrel Añejo Tequila has a suggested retail price of $59.99 and is already available in selected markets including New York, Florida, Connecticut, Indiana, Missouri, and Colorado with more States to follow. The new age expression can also be purchased online at www.espanita-tequila.com alongside the brand's award-winning "Artesano" collection of small-batch Los Altos tequilas and all natural fruit-infused flavor expressions from 100% Blue Agave "Signature Infusions" collection including Espanita Lime, Espanita Grapefruit and a 95-point rated Espanita Pineapple.

About Espanita Artisanal Tequila

Espanita Artisanal Tequila is a critically acclaimed tequila brand traditionally produced from 100% Blue Agave cultivated at the high elevations of Los Altos de Jalisco. Espanita Tequila pays homage to generational traditions of the tequila-making craft that originated in Mexico centuries ago. Driven by a passion for Blue Agave spirit, each unhurried step of the brand's artisanal process is steeped in heritage, resulting in an authentic agave-forward tequila that displays a refined Highlands terroir in every drop. Brand's growing portfolio of super premium spirits is comprised of "Artesano", "Barrel Reserve" and "Signature Infusions" collections. Espanita's award-winning "Artesano" range features three staple age expressions of the Blue Agave spirit: Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo. Meticulously handcrafted in small batches, brand's limited "Barrel Reserve" edition showcases innovative maturation techniques and experimentation with different types of cask finish, leading with its flagship releases of the 97-Point rated Espanita Double Barrel Reposado and Espanita Double Barrel Añejo. Launched in 2023, "Signature Infusions" collection of natural fruit-infused tequilas includes three carefully curated flavors: Espanita Lime, Espanita Grapefruit and Espanita Pineapple, delicious and versatile in their application.

Committed to honoring its authentic Mexican roots, the female-founded and operated brand has received recognition for its exceptional quality and craftsmanship, taking home 23 Gold, Double Gold, Triple Gold, and Platinum Medals from such accredited spirits competitions as SIP Awards, Ascot Awards, Beverage Testing Institute, USA Spirits Ratings, MicroLiquor Spirit Awards, and others, with awards and accolades including "Tequila of the Year" award from Bartender Spirits Awards as well as "Best Buy" award, "Top 100 Spirits" from Wine Enthusiast and Innovation Award of 2023 from the SIP Awards. For more information about Espanita Tequila, visit espanita-tequila.com or @espanita_tequila on Instagram.

Please drink responsibly! Espanita® Artisanal Tequila. 40% Alc. By Vol. Product of Mexico. (c) 2023 Imported by Double Eagle Imports Ltd, Alpharetta, GA.

