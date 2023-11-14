HealthCentral Corp. Launches MedCentral for Physicians and Healthcare Professionals

New site focuses on practice needs of caring for patients with chronic and serious illness

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthCentral Corp. today announced the launch of MedCentral, a new site dedicated to supporting and educating physicians and other healthcare professionals who care for patients with chronic and serious illness. The new site complements the company's flagship patient platform, healthcentral.com, which focuses on helping people living with chronic and serious disease.

"HealthCentral has a long history of providing thoroughly researched, engaging content that informs and empowers people with serious illness to live well and thrive," said Steve Zatz, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HealthCentral Corp. "We're now leveraging our expertise in communicating with healthcare professionals to deliver essential information and practical tools to physicians and other healthcare providers to help them address the challenges faced by patients with chronic illness."

Meeting the Needs of a Changing, Challenging Environment

In the current healthcare environment, physicians and healthcare professionals are increasingly likely to treat patients with complex, chronic conditions including diabetes, COPD and a range of autoimmune-mediated conditions, yet they often lack concise, easy-to-access information, relevant context, and real-world solutions that are applicable to their clinical practice.

MedCentral's deeply researched content and practical resources, developed by its experienced editorial team, are designed to close these information gaps. Personalized news scans ensure clinicians get the latest news, drug updates and guideline analyses to support day-to-day practice, while roundtables, discussions and podcasts offer perspectives on practice trends and innovations from leading community and academic thought-leaders. By leveraging the power of AI, the site can deliver content that is customized to the physician's specific interests and concerns.

"MedCentral is designed to meet physicians and healthcare professionals where they are, both professionally and in their lives," said HealthCentral Chief Content Officer Jo-Ann Strangis. "They need a site that offers easy access to information personalized to their interests, that recognizes their desire to meet the challenges of treating patients with complex disease, and that views them as a whole person, with engaging peer-to-peer conversations and networking that reminds them of why they decided to practice medicine."

Additionally, MedCentral's commitment to diversity – in topics and points of view – ensures that clinicians find the support they need.

"Primary care physicians often spend more time with patients who have chronic and comorbid illnesses than do subspecialists," said MedCentral Editor-at-Large Alexa Mieses Malchuk, M.D., MPH, FAAFP, a practicing family physician and district medical director at One Medical in Raleigh-Durham, NC. "MedCentral's goal is to be their partner, both in caring for patients and in safeguarding their own well-being, while reflecting the specific challenges of varied practice settings, geographic regions and needs of diverse patient communities."

About HealthCentral

HealthCentral Corporation operates leading digital platforms that serve patients living with chronic illness, their care partners and health professionals who care for them. HealthCentral Corporation's award-winning destinations include HealthCentral, MedCentral, Patient Power, OBR Oncology, TheBody, and TheBodyPro.

