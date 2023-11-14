THE JEL SERT COMPANY TOPS POWDERED DRINK STICK CATEGORY, CAPTURING 23% UNIT SHARE NATIONWIDE

New NielsenIQ Data Reports Jel Sert Takes Category Leader Position, Outpacing Competitors Kraft and Liquid IV

WEST CHICAGO, Ill., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New NielsenIQ data reveals The Jel Sert Company is the overwhelming leader of the powdered drink stick category, with 85 million units sold annually, accounting for 1 in 4 drink mix stick units sold nationally. The company's products consistently resonate with consumers, evident in their recent performance metrics showing Jel Sert's sales surpass its closest rival, Kraft, by 6% and outpace Liquid IV's by a staggering threefold. Further showcasing its market leadership, Jel Sert reported an impressive year-over-year unit growth of 19%.

As makers of category-leading brands Wyler's Light, Skittles Drink Mix, Pure Kick, Sunkist Soda Drink Mix, and Welch's Drink Mix, Jel Sert Sert products are the top choice for consumers, mainly due to their exceptional taste profiles, added functionality, and reasonable pricepoint. This enables new consumers to easily experiment with a range of products and flavors without feeling a financial pinch. The $1.1B powdered drink stick category is growing exponentially at 28% year over year. Despite this growth, Jel Sert will continue its commitment to reasonable pricing, new product releases and licensing partnerships, added functionality, and variety pack offerings. The company will also continually add capacity to its already industry-leading stick pack capabilities by adding new production lines each year to increase its overall capacity by upwards of 20% annually.

"The new NielsenIQ data underscores that our unwavering commitment to quality and affordability is a winning combination. When retailers allocate more shelf space to Jel Sert products, they invariably witness an uptick in sales," said Ken Wegner, President of The Jel Sert Company. "There's a sense of trust and value consumers associate with the Jel Sert name. Our products are superior in taste and priced responsibly, ensuring that consumers feel good about adding our products to their shopping carts and that retail partners receive favorable returns on investment for expanding our footprint on the shelf."

Founded nearly a century ago, The Jel Sert Company has continuously evolved, embracing tradition and innovation. Despite today's competitive landscape, the company's unwavering commitment to quality and consumer satisfaction is evident. The recent surge in popularity for Jel Sert products was evident with 2023's TikTok's #Watertok trend when the brand's products became the primary driver for creators' videos and #WaterTok recipes. The product's ability to be organically integrated into national social media trends is a testament to the company's legacy, showcasing that Jel Sert is not just a mainstay but a modern-day market leader as well.

About The Jel Sert Company

The Jel Sert Company is a family-owned business that's been at the forefront of innovation in the food and beverage industry since 1926. For nearly a century, generations of families have enjoyed Jel Sert's products, including dessert mixes, drink mixes, and freezer bars. The Jel Sert Company's products are exclusively made in West Chicago, Illinois, with over 1,000 employees sharing the company's passion for creating high-quality, high-value products. For more information, visit www.jelsert.com

