Join doTERRA Healing Hands Giving Season Campaign to Raise $100,000 for Reforestation Efforts in Maui

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 14 through December 31, doTERRA Healing Hands is participating in the global giving season movement with a goal to raise $100,000 for the purpose of bringing reforestation to the areas of Maui affected by the fires earlier this year. This initiative is locally and community-driven by residents of Lahaina, restoration NGOs, local nonprofit Hiki Ola, and Maui-based doTERRA® distributors.

"Having help from our doTERRA family to restore the beautiful land in Maui is something we are very grateful for," said Keli'ikanoe Mahi, Hiki Ola executive director. "Mending the exquisite landscape of Maui over the next few years will be pivotal. Our goal is to restore 10,000 native and canoe species trees to the land so it can be abundantly green as it once was."

Planting will begin in late 2024 or early 2025, allowing for seedling grow-out and site preparation. Locations for planting will be determined by vulnerability and extent of damage, as well as the wishes of the Maui people. doTERRA Healing Hands is focused on this project being locally led and supported to ensure the timing of planting is appropriate. There is mutual understanding that cleanup is still underway, and feelings are still tender.

