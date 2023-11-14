Troutman Pepper Expands Environmental & Natural Resources Practice Group With Partner Addition in Washington, D.C.

James Beers, environmental attorney with focus on Clean Air Act, joins the firm's national team

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- James Beers, an environmental attorney with extensive litigation experience and significant expertise on Clean Air Act issues, has joined Troutman Pepper's Environmental + Natural Resources practice as a partner. He joins the firm's Washington, D.C. office in a move from Preti Flaherty.

James Beers, Partner, Troutman Pepper (PRNewswire)

Beers brings a wealth of experience in environmental law, particularly in high-stakes environmental litigation, strategic regulatory counseling, permitting, and remediation. Prior to joining Preti Flaherty, Beers served with distinction in the Environmental Enforcement Section of the U.S. Department of Justice for over 13 years. During his public service career, he received numerous awards for his exceptional work, including Department of Justice special achievement awards and EPA Bronze and Silver Medals.

"James is a great addition to our team, increasing our Washington D.C. presence and expanding the scope of the environmental support we can offer clients. We are excited to collaborate with him on ongoing client matters, and to work with him to grow our client roster," said Andrea Wortzel, Environmental + Natural Resources practice leader. "With James' deep knowledge of the Clean Air Act, as well as his litigation experience, we will be in a great position to deliver strategic advice and guidance to our clients and assist them in navigating regulatory and litigation hurdles."

"Growing our presence in D.C. is a key objective for the Environmental + Natural Resources practice, and James is well positioned to support this initiative with his extensive network of corporate, legal, and government contacts," said Henry Liu, managing partner of Troutman Pepper's Washington, D.C. office. "His background in both governmental and private practice will be a tremendous asset in navigating the complexities of agency decision-making and government actions."

"I'm thrilled to be joining Troutman Pepper as it presents an opportunity to work with a very collaborative, forward-thinking team," Beers said. "I'm excited to capitalize on the deep environmental bench and national platform and utilize the multidisciplinary approach to provide clients with exceptional legal guidance while navigating the dynamic environmental landscape."

Beers' previous work has involved cases arising under all major environmental statutes (CAA, CWA, CERCLA, RCRA, OPA), with particular expertise on Clean Air issues. Beers has overseen complex settlement negotiations, led high-profile litigation teams, and guided clients through complex compliance and permitting matters. He also has close relationships in the energy, transportation, chemical, pharmaceutical, cement, and mining industries.

Troutman Pepper's nationally recognized Environmental + Natural Resources practice helps clients navigate critical environmental issues in the context of complex litigation, compliance, enforcement, and transactional matters. The group, which now includes 40 attorneys with valuable government, industry, and technical experience, provides a unique perspective to address the rapidly evolving federal, state, and local environmental issues that clients face on a day-to-day basis.

About Troutman Pepper

Troutman Pepper is a national law firm with more than 1,200 attorneys strategically located in 23 U.S. cities. The firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices advise a diverse client base, from startups to multinational enterprises. The firm provides sophisticated legal solutions to clients' most pressing business challenges, with depth across industry sectors, including energy, financial services, health sciences, insurance, and private equity, among others. Learn more at troutman.com.

Troutman Pepper logo (PRNewsfoto/Troutman Pepper) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP