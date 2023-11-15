Air Combat Effectiveness Consulting Group Upgrades to Unanet GovCon ERP and CRM

Software and expertise will help streamline financial operations and ramp up business development to fuel growth

DULLES, Va., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM for government contractors (GovCons), today announced that Air Combat Effectiveness Consulting Group (ACE Consulting Group) has selected Unanet's GovCon ERP and CRM to deliver modern financial and relationship management solutions that off-the-shelf software and spreadsheets cannot provide.

ACE Consulting Group is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) with approximately 70 employees that provides engineering, analysis and model-based simulation for airborne weapons systems. After winning new and more complex contracts this year, ACE Consulting Group determined that it needed a solution to streamline its budgeting and invoicing processes, as its previous approach relied heavily on spreadsheets and often involved extra work. As a result, the company realized it required a more sophisticated and streamlined accounting system to make key business decisions in the midst of growth.

"I'm excited that Unanet will provide us with more robust accounting, finance, and business development solutions than what we currently have," said Jodi Stanalonis, Chief Staff Officer (CSO) at ACE Consulting Group. "I think Unanet will give us the right tools to grow strategically without the complexity or the price tag of other legacy solutions."

After a thorough review of different cost-prohibitive legacy software systems and the endorsement of CEO Darin Nielsen – who had previously worked with Unanet – the leadership team chose Unanet's GovCon ERP solution. Citing Unanet's user- and mobile-friendly abilities to streamline a variety of accounting and budgeting processes and provide real-time snapshots on intuitive dashboards, the team expects to save both employee time and money.

On the CRM side, ACE Consulting Group found that in addition to being able to organize and sync communication with customer contacts via Microsoft Outlook and mobile applications, Unanet CRM's integration with GovWin's Market Intelligence tools is extremely beneficial. ACE Consulting Group can have the most up-to-date details about new business opportunities and identify key decision makers to build and maintain valuable relationships.

Like ACE Consulting Group, approximately 70% of GovCons reported experiencing growth last year, according to Unanet's most recent GAUGE Report, a widely referenced benchmarking analysis that highlights trends, best practices, and business challenges for GovCons. Managing financial operations and business development are important reasons more GovCons are embracing Unanet. Its solutions offer resource management and forecasting insights that can enhance operational efficiency, facilitate informed decision-making, and drive the achievement of strategic goals.

Today, more than 2,000 GovCons have selected Unanet ERP GovCon and Unanet CRM because the solutions have the right mix of functionality and accessibility while also offering the ability to scale and grow seamlessly. To learn more about Unanet solutions for GovCon, please visit https://unanet.com/erp-for-govcon/overview/.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,700 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About Air Combat Effectiveness Consulting Group (ACE Consulting Group)

ACE Group is a SDVOSB that provides expertise in the operational applications of current and future airborne weapons systems, with an emphasis on their lethality and survivability in battlespace. ACE Group believes that its success must be grounded on service and honest relationships. Employees draw from a wealth of personal and company operational and acquisition experience to provide our nation's decision makers with the knowledge required to optimally equip our Armed Services with affordable, yet lethal and survivable weapons systems. Learn more at https://aircombateffectivenessconsultinggroup.com/.

