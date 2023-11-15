EY Announces Swapnil Agarwal of Nitya Capital as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 National Finalist

HOUSTON, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced Swapnil Agarwal, founder and CEO of Nitya Capital, as the national finalist for 2023 Entrepreneur Of The Year®. He was selected from a pool of 224 regional award winners representing 197 companies across the United States. Entrepreneur Of The Year was created to honor those visionary entrepreneurs who dare to reimagine what is possible and develop products and solutions that disrupt markets, revolutionize industries, and transform lives. Now in its 37th year, it is celebrated as one of the most respected business award programs in the world.

Swapnil Agarwal was selected by a panel of independent judges made up of entrepreneurs and other notable business leaders from across the US. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"I'm deeply honored to be among the 49 National finalists for Entrepreneur Of The Year®. This recognition aligns with my vision for positive change through entrepreneurship, emphasizing community upliftment and innovation. I am immensely grateful to our dedicated team whose hard work made this possible. A special thanks to our investors; their belief in our mission drives our progress. This journey wouldn't be feasible without their invaluable support." stated Swapnil Agarwal, CEO and Founder of Nitya Capital.

Agarwal's business, Nitya Capital, is an international real estate investment firm based in Houston that focuses on the acquisition and management of opportunistic and value-added multifamily properties. Since Nitya Capital's early inception, the company has acquired nearly 40,000 multifamily units, 1 million square feet of commercial office space, 6000+ Beds of Student Housing, and 300k square feet of retail/mixed-use, all located in the Sunbelt states. The company's leadership brings extensive expertise in global real estate and multi-sector investing, adeptly navigating various business cycles, including challenging economic downturns. Nitya Capital has a focused investment strategy and a track record of delivering strong returns, boasting an average IRR of over 25% across 77 exits, highlighted by substantial revenue and NOI growth across its portfolio.

Since 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year® has celebrated entrepreneurs whose drive, innovative spirit, and creativity have fueled their companies' success, revolutionized their industries, and positively impacted their communities. The National finalists and winners were announced during a celebration held at the Strategic Growth Forum® , one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. Learn more about the Entrepreneur Of The Year® National finalists and winners at https://www.ey.com/en_us/entrepreneur-of-the-year/meet-the-winners-and-finalists.

Nitya, known for its role as investor-operator, champions a strategic approach encompassing pre-acquisition to post-acquisition phases. Our dedicated team meticulously oversees vital performance indicators, utilizing extensive market research and data analysis to optimize asset performance. We emphasize a comprehensive due diligence process and employ a hands-on asset management model, embodying an unwavering commitment to precision and excellence throughout its operations.

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for ambitious entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall Award winners go on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year title. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

Ernst & Young LLP is a client-serving member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited operating in the US.

