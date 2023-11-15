GreenTree to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results After U.S. Markets Close on November 21, 2023

SHANGHAI, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree" or the "Company"), a leading hospitality management group in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, after U.S. markets close on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. GreenTree's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on November 21, 2023 (9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 22, 2023).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International 1-412-902-4272 Mainland China 4001-201-203 US 1-888-346-8982 Hong Kong 800-905-945 or 852-3018-4992 Singapore 800-120-6157

Participants should ask to join the GreenTree call.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available after the conclusion of the live conference call until November 28, 2023.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in 1-412-317-0088 U.S. Toll Free 1-877-344-7529 Canada Toll Free 855-669-9658 Passcode: 8284002

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.998.com.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading hospitality management group in China. As of December 31, 2022, GreenTree had a total number of 4,059 hotels and 260 restaurants. In 2023, HOTELS magazine ranked GreenTree 12th among the 225 largest global hotel groups in terms of number of hotels in its annual HOTELS' 225. GreenTree was the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2022 according to the China Hospitality Association. In 2023, GreenTree completed the acquisition of Da Niang Dumplings and Bellagio, two leading restaurant chain businesses in China.

GreenTree has a broad portfolio of diverse brands spanning from the economy to mid-scale and up-scale segments of the hospitality industry mainly in China. Through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, superior system management with moderate charges, and fully supported by its operating departments including Decoration, Engineering, Purchasing, Operation, IT and Finance, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all its clients and partners by providing a diverse brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.

For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com

GreenTree

Ms. Selina Yang

Phone: +86-158-2166-6251

E-mail: ir@998.com;cfo@998.com

Mr. Allen Wang

Phone: +86-181-0184-0639

E-mail: ir@998.com

Christensen

In Shanghai

Mr. Jerry Xu

Phone: +86-138-1680-0706

E-mail: Jerry.xu@christensencomms.com

In Hong Kong

Ms. Karen Hui

Phone: +852-9266-4140

E-mail: Karen.hui@christensencomms.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: Linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com

