KIT KAT® Brand Debuts a New Bakery Inspired Treat: KIT KAT® Chocolate Frosted Donut Flavored Bar

HERSHEY, Pa., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- What pairs great with coffee? A sweet treat! Beginning November 17, just in time for cozy season, KIT KAT® brand fans will be able to break into bakery bliss with a new item – the KIT KAT® Chocolate Frosted Donut Flavored Bar. Just like chocolate frosted donuts which are universally beloved, the KIT KAT® brand's newest permanent flavor delivers fans a delicious treat that's great morning, noon or night.

KIT KAT® brand’s newest addition, KIT KAT® Chocolate Frosted Donut Flavored Bar, available in standard and king size packages. (PRNewswire)

This fall there's no better time to cozy up with a KIT KAT® Chocolate Frosted Donut Flavored Bar and a warm cup of coffee, or whenever you need to take a break. Biting into the new KIT KAT® Chocolate Frosted Donut Flavored Bar delivers the experience of biting into a fresh donut, with smooth milk chocolate layered delicately on top of donut flavored creme.

"We know fans love our bakery inspired flavors like KIT KAT® Birthday Cake – and we thought, 'who doesn't love a classic chocolate frosted donut?!'" Said Alex Kuzior, Associate KIT KAT® Brand Manager. "The KIT KAT® Chocolate Frosted Donut Flavored Bar is a sweet addition to our permanent flavor portfolio and every bite delivers upon a delightful experience, reminiscent of a freshly baked donut from your favorite hometown bakery."

Available nationwide in standard and king sizes, the KIT KAT® Chocolate Frosted Donut Flavored Bar joins the brand's impressive list of exciting, and sometimes unexpected, flavors including Mint + Dark Chocolate, Birthday Cake, Strawberry + Dark Chocolate and more. Grab the new flavor while it's hot! But donut worry, the KIT KAT® Chocolate Frosted Donut Flavored Bar is here to stay all year round.

