LEADING VFX PROVIDER CRAFTY APES APPOINTS ALANA NEWELL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crafty Apes, a full-service visual effects powerhouse with eight production facilities worldwide, has announced the promotion of Alana Newell to the role of Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Craig German.

Since joining Crafty Apes in 2021, Newell has served as Chief Operating Officer, where she has led key initiatives across the company's eight global studios including streamlining production management, developing Crafty's global pipeline infrastructure, launching the studio's UK office, and increasing the use of data and technology across the organization. Her experience spans more than 15 years in the visual effects industry, where she began her career as an artist. Prior to Crafty Apes, she spent nearly seven years at Rising Sun Pictures in Australia as Head of Production, where she was responsible for all studio operations.

"I am honored and thrilled to assume the CEO role at Crafty Apes. The company's remarkable agility, as well as our team's dedication to client satisfaction and focus on artists sets us apart. I am committed to fostering a spirit of innovation and collaboration, ensuring that we not only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients and teams," said Newell.

Crafty Apes today also announced that co-founder Chris LeDoux has been appointed Chairman of the Board, effective immediately. He will also continue providing creative and strategic advisement to the company, working closely with Newell and the entire executive team.

LeDoux commented, "Having known Alana for almost two decades, her business acumen, focus on culture and mentorship, and knowledge of the opportunities and challenges within our industry differentiates her as a leader. As COO for the last three years, she has spearheaded a number of long-term, transformative initiatives for Crafty Apes as the company navigated a challenging post-pandemic landscape, and we are certain she's the right leader for Crafty Apes as we implement our long-term growth strategy."

Crafty Apes recent credits include fan-favorite and critically acclaimed films such as The Creator, The Holdovers, The Continental, Gran Turismo and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as well as top episodic series including Star Trek: Discovery, Gen-V, The Boys, Only Murders in the Building, The Last of Us and Shadow and Bone, to name a few.

Crafty Apes is a full-service visual effects company started in Los Angeles, with additional studios in Atlanta, New York, Baton Rouge, Albuquerque, London, Montreal and Vancouver. Beginning as a VFX studio for film and television, Crafty Apes has grown to include a talented roster of creative and production supervisors that offer set supervision, VFX consultation and high-end CG and previsualization services.

