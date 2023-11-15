RTX selected to provide development and services at NEOM Bay Airport

Fully Integrated Airport Operations & Passenger Processing Systems to enhance the overall Airport Performance & Passenger Experience at Neom Bay Airport

DUBAI, UAE , Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Innovative Contractors for Advanced Dimensions announced today that it has selected Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, for delivery, deployment, and support services for airport operational and passenger processing systems for the NEOM Bay Airport in NEOM City, Saudi Arabia.

The Innovative Contractors for Advanced Dimensions and Collins Aerospace meeting in Dubai, November 14th. Collins will provide its suite of connected solutions to the NEOM Bay Airport. (PRNewswire)

ICAD is the prime contractor on the current airport project, with Neom vision on developing one of the largest airport hub, in terms of passenger traffic, in the world. Collins will provide its suite of connected Airport System products, including operational database, resource management, messaging, baggage and self-bag drop systems.

"Collins is working closely with ICAD to implement data-driven solutions to save time and increase the operational efficiency of this airport," said Rakan Khaled General Manager Airport Solutions at Collins Aerospace. "We are dedicated to improving the passenger journey for travelers around the globe, and meeting the modernization needs of airports and airlines."

The Terminal 1 & Terminal 2 phase of the NEOM Bay Airport expansion is scheduled to be completed by end 2023. It will feature Collins' common use self-service kiosks for check-in, the VeriPax™ travel document verification system, the BagLink™ system for baggage and Muse™ for passenger processing. Flight information displays will be powered by Collins' AirVue™ system. Behind the scenes, the Collins AirPlan™ AODB system will manage resources and operations.

"Collins is working closely with ICAD to build state of the art system integration solution to streamline airport technology for Saudi Arabia," said Ghassan Sayegh, ICAD's chief executive officer. "Their end-to-end solutions, history of innovation, and dedication to excellence are closely aligned with the mission and vision of ICAD."

NEOM Bay Airport is scheduled to complete its four phases of construction in 2026.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace is a business of RTX. Our global team of 80,000 employees dreams, designs and delivers smarter, more connected solutions for passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and operational efficiency and sustainability. We make the most powerful concepts in aerospace a reality.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RTX