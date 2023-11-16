New Pharmacy Technician Membership Organization Launches

The Pharmacy Technician Society to advocate for, advance, and support technicians across all practice settings

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Pharmacy Technician Society℠(TPTS), a national membership organization exclusively dedicated to further elevating pharmacy technician roles in patient care and recognizing their significant contributions to healthcare, launched its operations.

Created by ASHP (American Society of Health-System Pharmacists), TPTS is a new organization led by and comprised of pharmacy technicians to provide critical advocacy and advancement opportunities for the pharmacy technician workforce in all patient care settings. The new organization offers a range of services, including comprehensive continuing education, career development, networking, publications and resources, and standards for the professional practice of pharmacy technicians. TPTS will also advocate for federal and state policies and regulations that promote safe and effective medication use and advanced technician roles.

"Pharmacy technicians are critical members of the pharmacy workforce who provide valuable patient care services across the continuum of care and are instrumental in achieving optimal medication outcomes," said ASHP CEO Paul W. Abramowitz, PharmD, ScD (Hon), FASHP. "We believe TPTS will make significant inroads in elevating the role of pharmacy technicians as part of the healthcare team and are proud to lend our extensive experience to create a new organization dedicated to providing education, resources, and needed advocacy to empower current and aspiring pharmacy technicians."

The ASHP Pharmacy Technician Forum, launched in 2018, created the foundation for the formation of TPTS. With the launch of the new organization, ASHP will gradually transition the activities of the Pharmacy Technician Forum to TPTS, with all existing ASHP technician members automatically receiving dual membership to both organizations.

TPTS is offering pharmacy technicians a free trial membership through June 30, 2024, with all members receiving:

Access to continuing education, webinars, podcasts, and practice resources such as a monthly newsletter, a comprehensive website, and career development services.

Opportunities to connect with other pharmacy technician professionals across the country through live and virtual networking forums.

National and state advocacy on behalf of pharmacy technicians.

Venues to create and advocate for policies and regulations that promote safe medication use and create advanced practice positions for technicians.

Toolkits, guidelines, publications, and other resources that support the daily work and advancement of pharmacy technicians.

"TPTS will devote substantial attention to addressing the significant workforce opportunities and challenges faced by pharmacy technicians building on ASHP's longstanding commitment to these vital members of the pharmacy workforce," said Hannah K. Vanderpool, PharmD, MA, executive director of TPTS and vice president of ASHP's office of member relations. "We need to ensure technicians across all practice settings have the support they need to thrive and are pleased to provide a new professional home solely dedicated to empowering pharmacy technicians as we support advancements in technicians' careers, expansion of technician knowledge and skills, and advocacy and leadership for the technician workforce."

The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics projects that employment of pharmacy technicians will grow 6% from 2022 to 2032, with more opportunities expected for technicians to expand their roles as increased demand for healthcare services continues. Despite a positive job outlook, recent surveys have highlighted technician workforce challenges. Nearly three-quarters (74%) of hospitals reported shortages of entry-level pharmacy technicians, and 96% experienced shortages of experienced pharmacy technicians, according to the 2022 ASHP National Survey of Pharmacy Practice in Hospital Settings.

TPTS will appoint members to its inaugural Board of Directors in 2024, and technicians will vote for TPTS Board members going forward. Technicians interested in serving in the inaugural TPTS Board of Directors can submit an application by January 31, 2024.

For more information about TPTS, visit pharmtechsociety.org.

About The Pharmacy Technician Society

The Pharmacy Technician Society℠ (TPTS) is the collective voice of pharmacy technicians who practice in hospital systems, community pharmacies, clinics, and all other settings. TPTS supports the career advancement and professionalization of the pharmacy technician workforce through education, networking, policy development, and advocacy. For more information, visit the TPTS website pharmtechsociety.org.

About ASHP

ASHP is the largest association of pharmacy professionals in the United States, representing 60,000 pharmacists, student pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians in all patient care settings, including hospitals, ambulatory clinics, and health-system community pharmacies. For over 80 years, ASHP has championed innovation in pharmacy practice, advanced education and professional development, and served as a steadfast advocate for members and patients. In addition, ASHP is the accrediting body for pharmacy residency and technician training programs and provides comprehensive resources to support pharmacy professionals through every stage of their careers. For more information, visit ashp.org and ASHP's consumer website, SafeMedication.com.

