SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Medical Properties Trust, Inc.(MPW) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. ("MPW" or the "Company") (NYSE: MPW) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of MPW investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 23, 2023 and August 17, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) MPW's recapitalization transaction (the "Recap Transaction") with Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. was subject to regulatory approval and had in fact been placed on hold by the Department of Managed Health Care of the Health and Human Services Agency of the State of California ("DMHC"); (ii) accordingly, MPW had misrepresented the regulatory process for the Recap Transaction's approval; (iii) as a result of the foregoing, MPW overstated the approval prospects and benefits of the Recap Transaction; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements regarding the Recap Transaction were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in MPW during the relevant time frame, you have until November 28, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

