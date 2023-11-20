Axilion Partners with Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) to Optimize Traffic Flow Along the Pittsburg Railroad Avenue Corridor

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axilion (TASE: AILN) today announces a collaboration with Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) to create an innovative partnership to optimize traffic flow along the City of Pittsburg's Railroad Avenue corridor. This corridor, which experiences heavy traffic during the morning and afternoon commute hours, serves as a vital artery for the City of Pittsburg and the heavily congested Ygnacio Valley Road through Concord and Walnut Creek.

"We're excited to bring our cutting-edge traffic optimization technology to CCTA," Axilion CEO Coby Sella said. "Our objective is to alleviate the traffic congestion for commuters on Railroad Avenue by the end of this year. Utilizing AI and cloud-based traffic data, we can provide a swift and cost-efficient solution without the need to upgrade the corridor detection hardware."

The pilot project aims to leverage Axilion's state-of-the-art digital twin technology. This technology allows traffic engineers to evaluate, strategize, and simulate traffic management solutions within a risk-free digital environment before deploying them in actual traffic scenarios.

"Pittsburg is excited to advance this technology and to see a reduction in traffic congestion in our community. Our residents rely on this corridor, and we are eager to use creative and innovative solutions to get them to their destinations more quickly," Pittsburg Mayor Shanelle Scales-Preston said.

As an added benefit, Axilion's platform is a pure software-based solution, which will be deployed without any hardware upgrades on the current intersection infrastructure.

"The Railroad Avenue corridor is an important artery in our transportation grid," CCTA Executive Director Timothy Haile said. "Partnering with Axilion, fulfills our goal to improve traffic conditions without costly and time-consuming infrastructure upgrades. We aim to delve deeper into evaluating how technologies such as pure software AI-based optimization can be deployed, at ease, across the county."

About Axilion

Axilion's unique digital twin technology sets a global standard by offering a scalable, pure software signal optimization solution. Powered by a homegrown micro-simulation and state-of- the-art optimization engine, Axilion empowers traffic engineers with the ability to initiate AI- driven optimization processes aligned with decision-makers' policy. Fusing both detector and probe data, a real-time traffic demand database emerged and set a solid foundation for the solution. The culmination is a system where precise strategies can be devised, evaluated, and perfected, all before real-world deployment.

About CCTA

The Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) is a public agency formed by Contra Costa voters in 1988 to manage the county's transportation sales tax program and oversee countywide transportation planning efforts. CCTA is responsible for planning, funding, and delivering critical transportation infrastructure projects and programs that connect our communities, foster a strong economy, increase sustainability, and safely and efficiently get people where they need to go. CCTA also serves as the county's designated Congestion Management Agency, responsible for putting programs in place to keep traffic levels manageable. More information about CCTA is available at ccta.net.

