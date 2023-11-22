AbelZeta Announces Two Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the 65th ASH Annual Meeting

ROCKVILLE, Md. and SHANGHAI, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AbelZeta Pharma, Inc. ("AbelZeta" or the "Company"), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovery and development of innovative and proprietary cell-based therapeutic products, announced today that two abstracts relating to its immuno-oncology drug development have been accepted for presentation at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition to be held in San Diego, California, and online from December 9 to 12, 2023.

AbelZeta Pharma, Inc. (PRNewswire)

C-CAR039

Abstract Title: C-CAR039, a Novel Anti-CD20/CD19 Bi-Specific CAR T-Cell Therapy Shows Deep and Durable Clinical Benefits in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory (r/r) B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-NHL) in Long Term Follow up

Abstract Number: 1025

Type: Oral

Session: 704. Cellular Immunotherapies: Early Phase and Investigational Therapies: CAR-T Cell Therapies for Multiple Myeloma and B Cell Lymphomas

Hematology Disease Topics & Pathways: Research, Clinical Trials, Biological Therapies, Lymphomas, Clinical Research, B Cell lymphoma, Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR)-T Cell Therapies, Diseases, Therapies, Lymphoid Malignancies

Date and Time: Monday, December 11, 2023, 5:30 PM PT

Location: Room 6A (San Diego Convention Center)

Abstract Online: https://ash.confex.com/ash/2023/webprogram/Paper182817.html

Presenter: Aibin Liang, MD, PhD

C-CAR066

Abstract Title: Two-Year Follow-up Results of C-CAR066, a Novel Anti-CD20 Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy (CAR-T) in Relapsed or Refractory (r/r) Large B-Cell Lymphoma (LBCL) Patients after Failure of CD19 CAR-T Therapy

Abstract Number: 2115

Program: Oral and Poster Abstracts

Type: Poster

Session: 704. Cellular Immunotherapies: Early Phase and Investigational Therapies: Poster I

Hematology Disease Topics & Pathways: Research, clinical trials, adult, Lymphomas, Clinical Research, B Cell lymphoma, Diseases, Lymphoid Malignancies, Study Population, Human

Date and Time: Saturday, December 9, 2023, 5:30 PM-7:30 PM PT

Location: Halls G-H (San Diego Convention Center)

Abstract Online: https://ash.confex.com/ash/2023/webprogram/Paper181527.html

Posters will be available for viewing in the poster exhibit halls (Halls G-H) at the San Diego Convention Center on December 9, 2023, from 9:00 AM – 7:30 PM PT. The abstracts are available through the ASH online meeting program.

C-CAR039 and C-CAR066 have been out-licensed as part of a global collaboration and license agreement (excluding Greater China) with Janssen Biotech, Inc., a Johnson & Johnson company.

About AbelZeta Pharma, Inc.

AbelZeta is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with centers of excellence in Rockville, Maryland and Shanghai, China. AbelZeta is focusing on developing innovative and proprietary cell-based therapeutic products and is committed to ushering in bespoke treatments that harness the body's own immune system to fight against hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as inflammatory and immunological diseases. AbelZeta advances research and development in its own GMP facilities at its centers of excellence for early-stage clinical studies, with a pipeline comprised of CAR-T and TIL therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this communication relating to plans, strategies, specific activities, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include any risks detailed from time to time in the Company's reports. Such statements are based on the management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties outside of management and the Company's control. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:

Sarah Kelly

Director of Communications

AbelZeta Pharma, Inc.

Phone: +1 (240) 552 5870

Email: sarah.kelly@abelzeta.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AbelZeta Pharma, Inc.