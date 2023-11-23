DOUBLE DOWN PICTURES TO LAUNCH NEW BRANDED STORYTELLING DIVISION, POWERED BY LINEAGE

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Double Down Pictures, a multimedia entertainment company led by Will Meldman, and Lineage, a leading agency recognized for its digital content in sports and music, today announced a formal partnership expanding Double Down's capabilities into the world of branded content. The collaboration aims to create new opportunities for brand storytelling by leveraging Meldman's diverse background in film production, podcasts, comics, marketing, events, and gaming with Lineage's decades of excellence in digital marketing and branded content.

Known for producing films such as "The Resort" and the acclaimed short film "Tribes," Double Down is a multifaceted media company with an active pipeline of upcoming projects, their latest slated for production in 2024. The company was built on Meldman's ability to merge cinematic storytelling with a deep understanding of brand strategy. The company's ties to influential brands, both established and emerging, open new opportunities for it to grow the new division and offer clients best-in-class services.

"Our collaboration with Lineage isn't merely a partnership; it's a powerful expansion for Double Down Pictures and our official foray into brand storytelling," said Will Meldman, CEO of Double Down. "In Lineage, we found a like-minded partner that will supercharge our capabilities, allowing us to offer clients a vast array of services that enhance their content to create compelling, impactful, and screen-worthy narratives."

The partnership will offer Double Down a full suite of services such as story development, production, animation, graphics, amplification strategy, events and more. Powered by state-of-the-art technology and supported by Lineage's award-winning creative team, the partnership aims to offer brands nuanced and immersive narratives that resonate on-screen and beyond.

"Will is one of those rare people with the ability to intertwine the raw emotion of filmmaking with the precision of brand strategy, making him a unique force in the industry," said Anthony Rodriquez, CEO of Lineage. "Partnering with Will and the team at Double Down represents yet another step we're taking in our mission to blend the art of cinema with branded content, crafting stories that captivate and resonate on every level."

Double Down and Lineage will begin their partnership by collaborating with the organic hydration sports drink Recover 180 to devise innovative event and content strategies. Concurrently, they are engaged with Spring Place, a collaborative workspace and social club, to orchestrate a series of events centered around building unique intellectual properties. The team is also set to elevate this year's LA Comic-Con, enhancing its brand presence through strategic brand, celebrity, and media partnerships.

For more information on the partnership and its upcoming projects, contact

Will Meldman at wmeldman@doubledownpictures.com.

About Double Down Pictures

Double Down is a multimedia entertainment company founded by Will Meldman in 2017. The company produced "The Resort" (2021) distributed by Vertical Entertainment with a theatrical release and found digitally on Apple, Amazon, Hulu, DirecTV and received critical acclaim for their short film, "Tribes," which won multiple film festivals and qualified for an Oscar nomination. The company is currently developing a slate of ten comic book franchises, each rooted in the fantasy genre. Will Meldman is a writer and creator and the son of Mike Meldman, a real estate mogul and one of the three founders of Casamigos tequila with George Clooney and Rande Gerber.

About Lineage

Lineage is an independent studio and creative agency headquartered in Los Angeles with teams and clients around the world. Our roots are in sports and music, but over the years we've grown into a full-service agency and production house with client and talent partnerships that include Fortune 500 companies, NBA All-Stars, major IP holders, and culture drivers of all types. As a studio, we create original and branded entertainment that takes fandom to the next level. As an agency, our strategic marketing partnerships find the frequency for meaningful audience connections. In everything we do, we tap into subcultures and create resonance through bold, creative, meaningful storytelling.

Contact: Jennie Peters 82 Rogue 714-357-1372 Jennie@82Rogue.com

