The New Generation Entertainment Resort - WHERE INSPIRATION SETS YOU FREE

Mohegan INSPIRE Will Hold Soft Opening on Nov. 30, 2023

Mohegan INSPIRE to begin welcoming guests on Nov. 30 with a soft opening that includes hotel, arena, Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE), signature restaurants and more

Foreigner-only casino and retail openings are scheduled for early 2024, with other facilities set to follow by the first half of next year

An 'all-in-one' entertainment destination for all generations with state-of-the-art facilities and content

Mohegan INSPIRE plans to deploy consumer promotions and brand campaigns to celebrate the first opening phase and to attract holiday visitors

INCHEON, South Korea, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort President Chen Si announced the opening of its first phase as a true entertainment resort in Asia with a soft opening on Nov. 30. This phase encompasses significant attractions, including three hotel towers with 1,275 rooms, Korea's first multi-purpose arena, MICE facilities including the largest ballroom in Korea, its signature restaurants and Aurora, a state-of-the-art digital entertainment street.

With the aspiration of "Inspiring Worlds, Inspiring People," INSPIRE aims to set a new standard for entertainment resorts in South Korea, offering an unforgettable and unparalleled experience to visitors of all generations and nationalities. INSPIRE plans to open the entire resort in phases by the first half of 2024, employing a gradual opening strategy.

"This is a momentous occasion for Mohegan, marking both a historic partnership for our Tribe and a new echelon for our system of premier integrated entertainment resorts around the world," said James Gessner Jr., Chairman of the Mohegan Tribe and the Mohegan Management Board. "We have been honored to work closely with the Korean government to make this day possible, and we look forward to INSPIRE contributing to the local and regional economies by creating local jobs, bringing visitors to enjoy the Incheon region, and attracting new businesses both on and adjacent to the property. I am grateful to the Mohegan and Mohegan INSPIRE teams for their efforts and their leadership and look forward to many years of success and partnership in South Korea."

A soft opening on November 30 will introduce a premier hotel comprising three towers, each with a distinct concept (Forest Tower, Sun Tower and Ocean Tower); INSPIRE Arena, a multi-purpose indoor performance venue with a total capacity of 15,000 seats; and Aurora, a 150-meter-long digital entertainment street featuring super-large LED screens. This opening also showcases Splash Bay, a glass-domed indoor water park (swimming pool available to hotel guests in the initial phase), more than 10 INSPIRE-owned restaurants, including the world-famous Michael Jordan's Steak House, and state-of-the-art MICE facilities.

"INSPIRE is significant to us not only for our growth in the global market but also for the opportunity to share Mohegan's legacy and spirit with the world," said Ray Pineault, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mohegan. "Together as a team, we look forward to bringing this incredible entertainment destination to Asia, offering the top-notch hospitality services and products that our guests expect from our brand."



Following the initial soft opening, INSPIRE Mall—an integrated cultural space combining shopping, dining and entertainment—and a foreigner-exclusive casino are expected to open in the first quarter of 2024. Discovery Park, an outdoor entertainment facility covering approximately 100,000 square meters; an international food court in collaboration with Glow Seoul, along with Splash Bay's water attractions, Korea's largest digital immersive content exhibition center and an indoor children's playground are expected to open in the second quarter of 2024.

"We are delighted that project INSPIRE, aimed at creating a leading entertainment integrated resort in Northeast Asia in Incheon, South Korea, has reached a major milestone," said Chen Si, President of Mohegan INSPIRE. "I would like to express a sincere gratitude to the Korean government, municipalities, local communities and our team members for their support and collaboration on this project. As we grow with the community, we will establish ourselves as an ultimate entertainment destination that attracts visitors from around the world, filled with inspiration and innovation."

INSPIRE launches a series of promotions and branding campaigns for soft opening

To celebrate the soft opening and the holiday season, INSPIRE will offer a range of hotel accommodation packages and food and beverage festive packages, including a Christmas holiday package. For further details and reservations, guests can visit INSPIRE's website. Bookings can be accepted from Nov. 28 and on.

INSPIRE's official social media channels embarked on a series of online promotions at pre-opening, such as a free ticket event for MMA 2023, the first K-Pop event at INSPIRE Arena scheduled on Dec. 2, and a complimentary hotel stay promotion. Moreover, a 'Book Now' digital campaign will run from Nov. 29 to celebrate the opening of hotel reservations. For more details, visit INSPIRE's official social media channels.

To introduce INSPIRE to consumers before the opening, a teaser campaign video has been released through digital channels such as YouTube and Instagram since early November under the theme of 'Invitation to INSPIRE'. Additional campaigns will launch in December, displaying various resort facilities and entertainment elements using sensational screen compositions, soundtracks and stylish and cinematic visuals to increase brand awareness.

INSPIRE is a large-scale integrated entertainment resort in the International Business Center III (IBC-III) near Incheon International Airport in Yeongjong-do. The resort is the eighth property of its parent company, Mohegan. Spanning a land area of 461,661 square meters, equivalent to 64 soccer fields, the facility required an investment of approximately KRW 2 trillion.

Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort

Mohegan INSPIRE, located in the IBC-III area of Incheon International Airport in Yeongjong Island, is a large-scale entertainment integrated resort that combines various resort facilities, entertainment elements, and top-notch hospitality services. It launches its soft opening on November 30, 2023. INSPIRE features three premier hotel towers with different concepts (totaling 1,275 rooms), Korea's first multi-purpose arena with 15,000 seats, a versatile indoor water park under a glass dome, state-of-the-art MICE facilities with the largest ballroom in Korea, an outdoor entertainment park where up to 30,000 people can enjoy various experiences, a casino exclusive for foreigners, a 150-meter-long digital entertainment street, and commercial facilities that blend shopping, dining, and entertainment. Website Address: http://www.inspirekorea.com.

INSPIRE Integrated Resort Co Ltd., the operator of Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort, is a special purpose corporation established in Korea, wholly owned by Mohegan, a global premier integrated entertainment resort operator. Mohegan owns, develops and operates a total of eight entertainment integrated resorts in North America and Northeast Asia (Korea).

About Mohegan

Mohegan is the owner, developer and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States, Canada, and Northern Asia. Mohegan's U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut, Washington, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Nevada; Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls; and Mohegan Inspire is located in Incheon, South Korea. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan's loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of customers on a global scale. Mohegan is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on Mohegan and its properties, please visit www.mohegangaming.com.

