Blackbaud to Kick Off GivingTuesday by Ringing Nasdaq Closing Bell

Blackbaud Celebrates the Global Start of the Worldwide Giving Day and Highlights the Critical Work of its Social Impact Customers

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today will ring the closing bell at the Nasdaq stock exchange to celebrate its customers and kick off GivingTuesday, the global movement focused on spreading generosity on the Tuesday following Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

"GivingTuesday is an important day for our customers who rely on end-of-year giving and generosity to achieve their missions throughout the year," said Catherine LaCour, chief marketing officer, Blackbaud. "We enter this season of giving both humbled and energized by the role we play in helping our customers accelerate their impact. Today we celebrate the amazing and critical work that our customers are doing to create a better world, and we encourage everyone to get involved by considering giving to a cause that's important to them."

Essential Software for Impact

Blackbaud builds essential software that enables teams dedicated to purpose-driven work to deliver impact. Blackbaud expands what is possible across the nonprofit and education sectors, at companies committed to social responsibility, and for individual change makers by connecting millions of people to hundreds of thousands of causes and institutions in more than 100 countries around the world.

For GivingTuesday, Blackbaud is shining a light on the critical work of its customers. A few examples of organizations leveraging Blackbaud technology to drive meaningful impact include:

Tune In to the Nasdaq Bell Ringing

The bell ringing will be livestreamed at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time today, and more will be shared on Blackbaud and Nasdaq social media channels.

Social impact organizations looking for resources to maximize their year-end fundraising can access Blackbaud's free toolkit for more information and insights.

