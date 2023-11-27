Back in Hong Kong after four years, Asia's leading beauty and cosmetics show announces remarkable numbers, counting over 2,400 exhibitors and 65,582 visitors from 119 countries and regions

HONG KONG, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmoprof Asia and Cosmopack Asia proved a dynamic success yet again in the 26th edition, exceeding expectations and maintaining the exhibition's distinctive position as the ultimate meeting point for beauty professionals, industry insiders and innovative brands in Asia-Pacific.

Cosmoprof Asia 2023 Sets High Attendance Records upon its Hong Kong Return (PRNewswire)

More than 2,400 exhibitors from 44 countries and regions, 90% coming from outside Hong Kong, filled the 118,900sqm of show floor space this year. The show attracted 65,582 visitors from 119 countries and regions. This marked a remarkable 64% increase compared to the previous edition held in Hong Kong in 2019, and brought the visitor numbers close to the levels achieved in 2018, demonstrating the enduring appeal and global reach of the show. Significant increase were recorded from key Asian markets, including China, Indonesia, India, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Additionally, attendance from Europe remained steady, demonstrating the event's consistent appeal to international audiences.

The exhibition was appreciated by all stakeholders, who could find new launches and avant-garde solutions across the two main venues hosting the leading global suppliers and brands. Cosmopack Asia gathered global players from the supply chain, with the most renowned companies specialized in ingredients, machinery & equipment, packaging, contract manufacturing and private label. Cosmoprof Asia showcased the most innovative branded finished products for retail and professional distribution channels. Enriching the international appeal of the exhibition, this edition's 17 region and group pavilions included Australia, Mainland China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Korea, Latvia, Poland, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Türkiye and the USA.

"We are honored to announce record-breaking numbers at Cosmoprof Asia 2023 in Hong Kong," says Enrico Zannini, General Manager of BolognaFiere Cosmoprof and Director of Cosmoprof Asia Ltd. "This exhibition confirms its role as the perfect stage for brand companies, suppliers, retailers, importers, and distributors interested in new business opportunities in Asia. Together with our partners of Informa Markets we will work to create further business opportunities for companies and players of the Cosmoprof community in the region".

"We are delighted with the impressive turnout at Cosmoprof Asia and Cosmopack Asia this year, and thrilled to see so many old friends and new attendees make the 26th edition their priority. The two events were home to showstopping products, innovative services and cutting-edge technologies, while attendees also enjoyed expert sessions outlining the region's future-forward trends, tips and trajectories. Hong Kong proved, once again, to be able to host a truly worldwide Cosmoprof edition and remaining the region's most effective meeting place. We look forward to showcasing the best-of-the-best of the industry here next year. " said David Bondi, Senior Vice President – Asia of Informa Markets and Director of Cosmoprof Asia Ltd.

GREAT SATISFACTION FROM INTERNATIONAL BUYERS

Thanks to the esteemed buyers program, Cosmoprof Asia 2023 welcomed over 400 senior executives from 45 countries and regions including Australia, Mainland China & Hong Kong, Europe, India, Japan, Philippines, South Korea, UK and USA, out of which 200 were selected as Elite buyers representing C-level executives. Highly effective meetings were arranged throughout the four-day show, connecting suppliers and companies with shared interests through the AI-driven Match&Meet platform.

Positive feedbacks have been received from our esteemed buyers, who have expressed their satisfaction with their immersive experience at the event.

"I am deeply appreciative of the organiser for extending the invitation to participate in this year's buyer program. The exhibition showcased a diverse range of brands, and I was particularly impressed by the presence of niche perfumes and personal care brands. It was a refreshing experience, unlike anything I have encountered at other shows, and it truly excited me," said Ms Chen Lihong, Procurement Director of Beijing Kailan Brand Management Co Ltd from China. "Cosmoprof Asia this year provided us with an exceptional opportunity to connect with these brands and pave the way for future collaborations."

"Our trip was truly exceptional. The highlight of our experience was undoubtedly the invaluable relationships we formed with international suppliers and beauty brands. These relationships will serve as a catalyst for the exciting launch of our own brands in Sub-Saharan Africa, propelling us towards success in the beauty industry," said Mr Galib Virani, CEO and President of Supercosmetics Kenya. "We are deeply grateful for the opportunities and insights gained at Cosmoprof Asia, and we look forward to the exciting journey ahead.

Hitesh Sarda, Director of Bio-Sols India Pvt. Ltd. from India shared, "the show offers a one-stop solution for beauty, where you can find everything under one roof. It's a highly international and worldwide show, with exhibitors from all corners of the globe. I was particularly impressed by the focus on eco-friendly and sustainable packaging, such as products made from sugarcane."

SPECIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Cosmoprof Asia and Cosmopack Asia provided ample opportunities to discover the latest trends, thanks to engaging initiatives and empowering educational sessions.

Cosmopack Asia Awards and Cosmoprof Asia Awards, organised in partnership with international trend agency BEAUTYSTREAMS, celebrated the most outstanding beauty products and industrial solutions presented by exhibiting companies in each exhibition venue. More than 220 exhibitors and professionals attended the awards ceremony on 15 November. To discover all winners, visit the dedicated website https://www.cosmoprofawards-asia.com/en

To have a comprehensive overview of the principal trends of Cosmoprof Asia 2023, trend scouters, press, influencers, operators and buyers can refer to CosmoTrends. The report presents the products influencing consumers' habits in the next months, curated by BEAUTYSTREAMS, and provides a strategic roadmap tracing the evolution of the Asia-Pacific market. Download the 2023 CosmoTrend report here: https://www.cosmoprof-asia.com/cosmotrends/

The latest product trends, market updates and regulations were the main points of CosmoTalks, the exclusive round tables of the Cosmoprof network. Global leaders from the cosmetics industry shared their comments and visions on macro-movements and trends forecasts, while CosmoForum presentations provided in-depth market analyses and case studies of specific consumers' behaviour. Over 1,800 attendees attended 23 sessions organised in collaboration with AsiaCosme Lab, Asia Pacific Spa & Wellness Coalition (APSWC), BeautyMatter, BEAUTYSTREAMS, centdegrés, CosmeticDesign-Asia, Cosmopolitan Middle East, The Cosmetic, Toiletry and Fragrance Association of Singapore (CTFAS), Ecovia Intelligence, Euromonitor International, Hong Kong Society of Cosmetic Chemists (HKSCC), The International Federation of Aromatherapists (IFA), InvestHK, Kline, NielsenIQ Bases, Opal, QTCCC, Reach24H, re/sources, and SGS.

Dynamic platform Cosmo Onstage presented live shows and demo sessions by industry influencers throughout the event, featuring cutting-edge products and state-of-art equipment, nail art, makeup, hair styling and spa & wellness treatments. AHMA Hair Council, Asia Pacific Spa & Wellness Coalition (APSWC), Cosmopolitan Middle East, Hong Kong Professional Nailist Union, Makari, Shanghai May Skin Information Technology and SYL joined the initiative.

Reflecting one of the show's main themes, sustainability, the COSMOLAB experiential installation at Cosmopack Asia drew crowds with its "bubble-cabin" booth outlining how clean and green beauty trends actually impact consumer behaviour, while Cosmoprof Asia's charitable sample store Boutique raised over HKD24,000 for the show's chosen charity Green Power, the local charity dedicated to protecting the environment.

COSMOPROF ASIA WILL BE BACK IN 2024

Save the dates of Cosmoprof Asia 2024 as below:

Cosmopack Asia: 12-14 November 2024 (AsiaWorld-Expo)

Cosmoprof Asia: 13-15 November 2024 (Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre)

For any further information please visit www.cosmoprof-asia.com

