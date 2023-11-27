SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Illumina Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 9, 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Illumina, Inc. ("Illumina") (NASDAQ: ILMN) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between May 1, 2023 and October 16, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Illumina, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/illumina-class-action-submission-form/?prid=56676&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Illumina includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain of the Company's insiders had personal financial motives for acquiring GRAIL, Inc.; (2) contrary to Illumina's attempts to discount Icahn's criticism, Icahn had accurately concluded that insiders' interests did not align with the Company's best interests; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: January 9, 2024

Aggrieved Illumina investors only have until January 9, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

