Diamond Kinetics and Marucci Unveil First-Of-Its-Kind Fully Integrated Smart Bat

BATON ROUGE, La. and PITTSBURGH, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of the most innovative companies in baseball, Marucci and Diamond Kinetics (DK), unveiled the Marucci CATX Smart, the first smart bat with an integrated sensor approved by USSSA for in-game use, setting a new standard for smart baseball equipment.

This limited-release alloy Marucci CATX Smart gives players the same clean, consistent swings they are accustomed to, but with a twist - the ability to gather and track performance data anytime, anywhere without having to attach a sensor. With a completely integrated Diamond Kinetics Bat Sensor, players can instantly visualize swing metrics across aspects of power, speed, quickness, and control, as well as monitor their progress from practice swings to live in-game at-bats, and enjoy interactive games and training content, all within the DK mobile app. The Marucci CATX Smart is the first smart bat to be approved for in-game use as part of the United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) bat standard, so any tournament, league, or organization that requires the USSSA stamp will allow this bat in-game play.

"We can't wait for athletes to get their hands on the new Marucci CATX Smart," said Kurt Ainsworth, Co-Founder and CEO of Marucci Sports. "We believe this smart bat will be a game-changer for the sport and will provide athletes with the chance to personalize their development at practice, in the backyard, and in competition. Marucci and Diamond Kinetics are committed to innovation, developing supportive and responsible technology to grow the game of baseball and equip the next generation of players with tools to stay engaged, succeed on the diamond, and most importantly, have fun."

The CATX Smart bat collaboration builds on a long-standing partnership between DK and Marucci and their shared commitment to grow the game of baseball by integrating thoughtful, proven technology to enhance the training experience for athletes to keep them engaged and connected to the sport. The Marucci CATX Smart takes full advantage of DK's innovative approach to training that leverages state-of-the-art technology to gamify training with missions and challenges that reward participation. Each bat has a unique ID linked to the DK app so players can immediately personalize their development and unlock their potential while opening up a whole new world of hitting experiences. CATX Smart users can participate in guided hitting sessions where they are encouraged to swing like Marucci Athletes including Alex Bregman, Trea Turner, Austin Riley, Freddie Freeman, Anthony Rizzo, and Francisco Lindor, and access exclusive DK x Marucci challenges within the app.

"The Marucci CATX Smart is a direct lens into the future of the game of baseball," said CJ Handron, Co-Founder and CEO of Diamond Kinetics. "This new bat will help athletes get better insight into their game and make hitting experiences more fun with access to real-time swing metrics, guided hitting sessions, missions and challenges. There is no reason that every bat can't be a smart bat, and we are thrilled to continue to drive innovation in the game in partnership with Marucci."

More details the limited-release Marucci CATX Smart:

Available for purchase on December 6 , online-only via Marucci's website

Priced at $299 , the same as the current CATX Senior League bat

Available in various lengths of -5, -8 and -10 USSSA Senior League

No added weight or bulk, exact same barrel, end cap and performance as Marucci's CATX bat, with the only difference being an integrated sensor in the knob

Diamond Kinetics bat sensor is embedded, cannot be removed and does not need to be charged due to a permanent battery installation

One-piece alloy made of AZR aluminum, a responsive and forgiving alloy designed for peak performance

Connect the CATX Smart via Bluetooth to any Apple (iOS) devices, iOS 16 and newer, and store 100+ swings even when not connected to the app

DK in-app features include access to swing metrics, four player profiles, a customizable clubhouse, access to introductory guided hitting sessions, missions and challenges, virtual home run derby and other games

Ability to unlock even more features by purchasing a DK+ membership; can gain access to DK's full library of over 100 DK experiences, including guided hitting sessions, missions, and challenges

The CATX is one of the hottest and most popular bats on the market today, with the CATX BBCOR dominating the lineup of the 2023 College World Series Champion LSU Tigers

To purchase a Marucci CATX Smart, visit: https://maruccisports.com/catx-smart

About Diamond Kinetics

Diamond Kinetics (DK), is a leading sports technology company pioneering the future of youth baseball and softball development. With an emphasis on connected devices, computer vision functionality, and virtual reality integration, DK provides affordable and portable mobile technology that enhances real-world play and accelerates learning, development, and overall passion for the game. DK is the Trusted Youth Development Platform of Major League Baseball, the business arm of the Major League Baseball Players Association - MLB Players Inc., and partners with organizations including PONY, Babe Ruth League, Ripken Baseball, USA Baseball and USA Softball to reach and engage today's youth baseball and softball players. For more information, visit www.DiamondKinetics.com

About Marucci

Founded in 2009, Marucci Sports is a leading manufacturer and distributor of baseball and fastpitch equipment under the Marucci and Victus brands, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Marucci's product portfolio includes wood and metal bats, fielding gloves, batting gloves, apparel, bags, accessories and protective gear. Today, Marucci and Victus are the top two most-used bats among Big League players. Marucci's acquisitions of Baum & Lizard Skins reinforces its leading position in diamond sports and expands its presence into wood composite bats, hockey, cycling and esports.

