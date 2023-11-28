Following A Successful Debut, Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC) Announces an Additional Hiring Event For Security And Guest Services Positions for Super Bowl LVIII

Following A Successful Debut, Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC) Announces an Additional Hiring Event For Security And Guest Services Positions for Super Bowl LVIII

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC), the leader in crowd management, is thrilled to announce a second Hiring Event in preparation for Super Bowl LVIII.

Contemporary Services Corporation. (PRNewsFoto/Contemporary Services Corporation) (PRNewswire)

With the success of CSC's first Hiring Event, a second date has been added for Monday, December 4, 2023, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at the Allegiant Stadium Teammate HQ, located at 5525 Polaris Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89118 across the street from the stadium. This event presents an exceptional opportunity for individuals aspiring to join the CSC team who want to work our stadium coverage Jan 8 – Feb 22 @ Allegiant Stadium for the Super Bowl LVIII.

CSC continues to seek passionate and dedicated individuals to fill roles in security staff and guest services, ensuring an unparalleled experience for Super Bowl LVIII attendees. This event remains a comprehensive platform for job seekers aiming to be part of the dynamic CSC team for the stadium's game day coverage.

Event Details:

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Location: Teammate HQ, 5525 Polaris Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89118 (across the street from Allegiant Stadium)

Parking Location: Lot S & Lot W

Whether applicants possess experience in event security or guest services or aspire to kick-start their careers in this vibrant field, CSC welcomes all who are eager to join the CSC Las Vegas team.

Key Benefits of Joining CSC:

Exciting Work Environment

Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP): All work hours performed for Super Bowl LVIII coverage will contribute to ESOP qualification.

Training and Support: Access comprehensive training and ongoing support to excel in your role.

Team Collaboration: Become part of a dedicated team passionate about event security and guest services.

To expedite the hiring process, interested candidates are encouraged to bring their resumes, identification documents, and references to the Hiring Event. On-site interviews may be conducted, allowing applicants to discuss their qualifications and career aspirations with CSC representatives.

CSC reaffirms its commitment to equal opportunity employment, welcoming applicants regardless of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or veteran status.

For additional information please visit www.csc-usa.com/supersunday or contact Ron Tanko at 702-800-5934 or via email at rtanko@csc-usa.com .

About Contemporary Services Corporation CSC

Established in 1967, CSC stands as the global leader in crowd management and event security. With a distinguished client base spanning stadium, arenas, theaters, universities, convention centers, and professional sports leagues, CSC boasts a rich history of servicing prestigious events worldwide. Operating from over 45 branch locations across the United States, CSC continues its tradition of excellence in event management. PILB #1621

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC)