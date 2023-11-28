iQIYI Spotlights Exceptional Content at Scream Night 2023 Celebration in Macao

Partnership with Galaxy Arena in culture and entertainment in Macao

BEIJING, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 25, iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, held its signature annual iQIYI Scream Night at the Galaxy Arena in Macao. During the event, the company awarded 52 honors across various categories from dramas to variety shows and film, recognizing premium content and outstanding artists that deeply engage diverse audiences globally.

Now in its ninth year since launching in 2014, the star-studded event continues to command attention with its impressive celebrity lineup and spectacular performances. This year, it reached new heights, with unforgettable highlights that included viral cast reunions and captivating live performances of popular soundtrack music.

In the drama category, a number of iQIYI-presented series were honored with awards. Fan-favorites such as Road Home and Bright Eyes in the Dark earned the honor of "Drama of the Year" for their impactful storytelling. iQIYI-produced Why Try to Change Me Now took "Mini Series of the Year," while the epic historical drama Destined earned "Long Series of the Year." The massively successful Story of Kunning Palace received "Most Popular Drama of the Year," affirming its strong audience connection.

In the variety show category, The Big Band 3, produced by iQIYI, claimed the "Stage Presentation of the Year," while The Rap of China 2023 was celebrated as the "Most Popular Variety Show." Among the film category, three films including the iQIYI-presented The Comeback were recognized as "Cloud Cinema's Influential Film of the Year," while five films including iQIYI-presented Trending Topic were recognized as "Highly Anticipated Film of the Year." These categories underscored iQIYI's ongoing commitment to developing innovative and engaging content that resonates with a new generation of viewers.

Four exceptional iQIYI originals — The Knockout, Destined, Mysterious Lotus Casebook, and Story of Kunning Palace — have each exceeded 10,000 on the iQIYI content popularity index, gaining special honors and bringing the total number of inductees to ten. GONG Yu, Founder and CEO of iQIYI, together with renowned directors LI Shaohong and ZHENG Xiaolong, presented these crowning achievements on stage, marking a milestone in the celebration of premium content on the platform.

(PRNewswire)

This event also marked a new strategic partnership between iQIYI and Galaxy Arena, the new landmark of culture and entertainment in Macao. Under the agreement, iQIYI Scream Night will be held at the Galaxy Arena for three consecutive years starting this year.

The two partners will leverage their respective strengths and resources to actively collaborate across variety shows, dramas, immersive Virtual Reality (VR) experiences, and large-scale entertainment events. Further underlining this collaboration, the VR project based on iQIYI's hit drama series Love Between Fairy and Devil is slated to launch at Galaxy Arena in 2024.

CONTACT: iQIYI Press, press@qiyi.com

iQIYI New Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE iQIYI