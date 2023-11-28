Lockerbie & Co. Leverages Pay Intelligence to Help Clients Save Millions

PASSAIC, N.J., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockerbie & Co., a leading provider of strategic consulting services, has achieved remarkable success in saving its clients millions through the innovative use of pay intelligence.

Lockerbie & Co. recognizes the unique challenges faced by private equity firms and their portfolio companies and has developed a suite of procurement services designed to address these challenges head-on. (PRNewsfoto/Lockerbie & Co.) (PRNewswire)

In a recent analysis conducted by Lockerbie & Co., the utilization of advanced pay intelligence methodologies and strategies has resulted in substantial cost savings for all of their client across various industries. By employing cutting-edge technologies and leveraging comprehensive data analytics, the firm has revolutionized the workforce strategy to optimize full-time employee, consulting engagements, and contingent workforce compensation structures.

"We are thrilled to announce the significant savings realized by our clients through the implementation of our pay intelligence solutions," said Stephanie Lokker, CEO at Lockerbie & Co.. "Our team's dedication to harnessing data-driven insights has enabled us to identify inefficiencies, provide global modeling of workforce acquisition strategies, and provide tailored execution that drives substantial cost reductions without compromising talent acquisition or retention."

Through meticulous analysis and real-time benchmarking against industry standards, Lockerbie & Co. has assisted clients in streamlining compensation frameworks, identifying areas for improvement, and implementing targeted adjustments that maximize operational efficiency and talent retention on a global scale.

"Lockerbie & Co. played a pivotal role in our client's financial optimization. Their expertise in pay intelligence allowed us to identify unnecessary expenses and restructure talent acquisition strategies globally. This initiative resulted in significant savings and bolstered overall financial health which positioned our client for a very profitable acquisition," said Deysy Ordóñez-Arreola, Human Capital Management Expert at K&C Strategies.

The success stories of cost-saving initiatives have solidified Lockerbie's reputation as an industry leader in human capital management(HCM) consulting. The firm remains committed to delivering innovative solutions that empower organizations to make informed decisions, improve EBITDA, and drive sustainable growth.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact sales@letsgetstrategic.com or www.letsgetstrategic.com.

About Lockerbie & Co.: Lockerbie & Co. is a renowned global consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory services, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and data analytics to drive transformative changes for its clients. With a focus on optimizing operational efficiency and maximizing financial performance, the firm offers tailored solutions across various industries. Lockerbie's leading human capital management services are quickly becoming their most sought after service.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lockerbie & Co.