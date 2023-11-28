Phillips 66® Launches GO GO GO™ Campaign Fueling GO, Progress, Momentum, and a Forward Trajectory for Consumers' Cars and Lives

Campaign to Serve as Catalyst for 2024 Promotions and Brand Activations

HOUSTON, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phillips 66® is excited to announce the launch of its GO GO GO™ branded fuels campaign that offers a variety of benefits for consumers, including discounts at the pump. The campaign aims to highlight the different ways that Phillips 66®, Conoco®, and 76® fuel consumers' GO beyond just their vehicles.

Logo (PRNewswire)

Earlier this month, Phillips 66® debuted its new GO GO GO™ campaign with a packed Dustin Lynch concert in Stillwater, Okla., leading up to the Bedlam Series college football rivalry between Oklahoma State and Oklahoma, which Phillips 66® sponsored for the past five years.

The new campaign is centered around the idea that GO is a big part of people's everyday lives, in more ways than they're even aware – from the epic cross-country road trip to picking up snacks before the big game, and everything in between. It launched on broadcast TV, with regionally targeted commercials for each of the company's three fuels brands – Phillips 66®, Conoco®, and 76® – featuring an array of consumers, all tied together by their individual moments of GO. Throughout the rest of the year and into 2024, additional spots will air highlighting the many ways in which consumers GO.

In addition to the TV spots, the campaign also will be featured on social media platforms, out-of-home placements, and with key digital media partners, where consumers can engage with content that highlights the different ways that the Phillips 66® fuels brands enable their GO.

In 2024, consumers will also be treated to GO GO GO™ experiences, brand activations, and moments of surprise and delight, including additional discounts through the Fuel Forward™ App. These discounts will go beyond the 15 cents off per gallon on their first fill-up and everyday savings of 5 cents off per gallon when using the app, helping to fuel additional GO in consumer's lives on an ongoing basis. The campaign will even show up via gaming experiences, allowing consumers to unlock new ways to save on their future fuel purchases.

"It's rewarding to see all the hard work from the past several months come to fruition. We understand the role we play in the lives of our consumers and are excited to fuel all the ways they GO GO GO™ with Phillips 66®, Conoco®, and 76®," said Shannon Vogt, Senior Brand Director. "There's a lot more to come later this year and in 2024 as we continue to roll out new experiences for our loyal consumer base."

And for sports fans, Phillips 66® will continue bringing GO GO GO™ experiences to life through key sports partnerships. The 2023 Pac-12 Football Championship Game, presented by 76®, returns to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the third consecutive year on Friday, Dec. 1. Next year marks the 37th year of the Phillips 66® Big 12 Basketball Championships, one of the longest-running collegiate sponsorships in the country, with Kansas City's T-Mobile Center hosting both the Woman's tournament March 7-12 and the Men's tournament March 12-16.

Consumers can "get GOing" and learn more at www.phillips66gas.com, www.conoco.com, and www.76.com.

About Phillips 66® Fuel

Phillips 66® (NYSE: PSX) manufactures, transports, and markets products that drive the global economy. The diversified energy company's portfolio includes Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses. Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66® has employees around the globe who are committed to safety and reliably providing energy and improving lives while pursuing a lower-carbon future. Using a network of branded marketers and dealers operating approximately 6,500 outlets, its U.S. Marketing business supplies TOP TIER® Detergent Gasolines under the Phillips 66®, 76®, and Conoco® brands. For more information, visit phillips66.com or follow @Phillips66Co on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Shannon Vogt

Phillips 66

Phillips66Media@p66.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Phillips 66