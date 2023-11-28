REAL CALIFORNIA MILK BRINGS BACK THE CALIFORNIA CHEESE WREATH KIT, THE EDIBLE GIFT THAT GIVES BACK TO COMMUNITIES IN NEED

TRACY, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the holidays, today the California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB) released its second collaboration with cheese shop Lady & Larder – the California Cheese Wreath Kit, a collection of Real California cheeses, dried fruit, nuts, crackers, and other items used to create an edible arrangement for seasonal gatherings and gift giving. In the spirit of giving, for each kit ordered a donation of $20* will be made to provide fluid milk to Feeding America food banks in California in support of families in need.

The California Cheese Wreath kit features three cow's milk specialty cheeses made with Real California Milk from the state's farm families, candied pecans, dried citrus wheels, raisins, honey, crackers, and herbs along with a round bamboo cheese board as well as instructions for assembling a festive cheese wreath. The wreath sells for $175 and is available for pickup at Lady & Larder in Santa Monica or online (https://www.ladyandlarder.com/collections/the-gift-shop/products/real-california-cheese-wreath-2023) for shipping throughout the U.S.

"Cheese is an essential part of the holidays and the California cheese wreath brings all of the elements together for the ultimate holiday centerpiece. And the best part is the whole family can take part in assembling this beautiful arrangement that also supports families in need," said Jennifer Giambroni, VP of Communications for the CMAB.

The initiative is part of the CMAB's ongoing #CADAIRY4GOOD initiative, which focuses on increasing access to nutritious dairy foods made with Real California Milk for California individuals and families in need and identifying sustainable partnerships to expand the reach and resources available to feeding programs throughout the state.

California is the number one dairy state with 1,100 family dairy farms focused on delivering the wholesome goodness of California milk while creating a greener, more sustainable future. California products can be identified by the Real California Milk seal, which means they are made with milk from the state's dairy farm families.

* $20 will be donated to Feeding America for each California Cheese Wreath Kit purchased with a guaranteed donation of $10,000 to Feeding America. Only California Cheese Wreath Kit purchases at Lady & Larder between November 20, 2023 and January 30, 2024 qualify.

About Real California Milk/California Milk Advisory Board

The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), an instrumentality of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, is funded by the state's dairy farm families who lead the nation in sustainable dairy farming practices. With a vision to nourish the world with the wholesome goodness of Real California Milk, the CMAB's programs focus on increasing demand for California's sustainable dairy products in the state, across the U.S. and around the world through advertising, public relations, research, and retail and foodservice promotional programs. For more information and to connect with the CMAB, visit RealCaliforniaMilk.com , Facebook , YouTube , Twitter , Instagram and Pinterest .

Lady & Larder

Twin sisters Sarah and Boo Simms are the culinary and creative duo behind Lady & Larder - the Los Angeles based cheese and wine shop credited with starting a global grazing board movement. Founded in 2016, Lady & Larder proudly supports 100% domestic, American-made seasonal products and specializes in custom edible displays, carefully sourcing only the best for their crudités, fruit, cheese, and charcuterie. For those unable to visit their shop in person, the duo also offers online classes and workshops, as well as ships beautifully curated cheese boards, charcuterie kits, and seasonal culinary gifts nationwide. To Learn more, please visit ladyandlarder.com.

