Revolutionizing Vehicle Inspections: Mercedes-Benz Manhattan Debuts UVeye's Advanced Technology

Mercedes-Benz Manhattan pioneers automotive innovation as the first Northeastern and one of the nation's largest Mercedes-Benz dealerships to integrate a UVeye Automatic Vehicle Inspector into its state-of-the-art facility.

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercedes-Benz Manhattan, situated on 11th Avenue between 53rd and 54th Street, is proudly debuting their latest cutting-edge technology in tandem with UVeye. The installation of an Automated Vehicle Inspection machine will be an integral piece within the facility's Lower-Level service lane driveway. Positioned as the first Northeastern Mercedes-Benz dealer to embrace this innovation, Mercedes-Benz Manhattan prides this installation as it underscores the dealer's commitment to staying at the forefront of automotive technology and capitalizing on an elevated customer experience.

The UVeye system uses advanced artificial intelligence and computer vision to conduct comprehensive inspections of vehicles, providing a level of precision and efficiency unmatched in traditional examination methods. UVeye's solutions include scanning the underbody of the vehicle for leaks or mechanical issues, all four tires for both sidewall and tread related concerns and exterior imperfections such as scratches and dents.This ensures that every Mercedes-Benz passenger or commercial vehicle leaving the MBM facility not only meets but exceeds the highest standards of safety and performance.

Customers interacting with this technology can anticipate a streamlined inspection process, reduced wait times, and a comprehensive overview of their vehicle's service requirements. The UVeye system's ability to swiftly identify even the slightest imperfections ensures prompt addressing of potential issues, contributing to a smoother ownership experience for Mercedes-Benz enthusiasts and the extended MBM family. Other features such as checking tire tread depth, alignment issues, and even expiry date can make sure that MBM customers drive safe on the road.

David Tait, General Manager of Mercedes-Benz Manhattan, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "I am excited that we are a pioneer for Mercedes-Benz here in the heart of Manhattan. UVeye technology will bring a new dimension to our vehicle inspection process and deliver a first-class experience by offering a complete vehicle scan for 100% of our owners at no charge. Seeing is believing when it comes to underbody, tire and alignment services. UVeye's cutting-edge technology will allow us to recommend necessary maintenance and repairs that may have gone undetected otherwise even before bringing the vehicle into the workshop. This adds consistent value for our clients and a piece of mind that nothing can be overlooked. This will also allow us to handle the vehicles less than before, speeding up the check in process and keeping vehicles moving quickly through the service lanes."

Adding to the excitement, UVeye's CEO, Amir Hever commented, "UVeye is on a mission to standardize automatic vehicle inspection with some of the most progressive car dealerships in the USA while keeping their customers safe on the road. After working with several of the biggest car manufacturers in the world we are now excited to partner with Mercedes Benz of Manhattan. We look forward to enhancing customer experience and ensuring both service and sales customers receive a full visual report of their vehicle condition."

Mercedes-Benz Manhattan excitingly invites customers and automotive enthusiasts to witness the future of vehicle inspections at their state-of-the-art facility after its launch on Monday November 20th. The installation of the UVeye system marks a significant milestone in their ongoing commitment to innovation, technology, and customer satisfaction.

About Mercedes-Benz Manhattan:

Conveniently located at 770 11th Avenue between 53rd and 54th Street, Mercedes-Benz Manhattan has been a fixture in Manhattan since 1955. Mercedes-Benz Manhattan is a 300,000 sf., state-of-the-art, tri-level indoor dealership that hosts functionality for Sales , After-Sales , Parts , and Collision ; as well as a welcoming destination for tourists with an entire menu of dealership amenities accessible. MBM is committed to providing an unrivalled level of professionalism to all -- whether our visitors reside and work in New York City, or commute from neighboring towns, states, or countries. Visit Mercedes-Benz Manhattan, without an appointment necessary, or schedule an appointment may you be entering or already in the vehicle Sales/After-Sales journeys. You may also schedule a test drive current available inventory, and most excitingly, the all-new, all-electric vehicle portfolio. For any inquiries or interest in the services available, please call 212.629.1600, visit www.mbmanhattan.com , or follow along on social media @mercedesbenzmanhattan .

About UVeye:

UVeye is the world's first fully automated suite of vehicle inspection systems. The company's AI-powered drive-thru systems can detect external or mechanical flaws and identify anomalies, modifications, or foreign objects under and around a vehicle within seconds. UVeye is installed at hundreds of dealerships, auction & fleet sites across the United States and around the world. In May 2023, the company announced a $100M Series D, bringing its total funding to $200M. Amazon has announced recently a roll out of hundreds of inspection systems at their last mile delivery sites. UVeye is backed by, and partners with, some of the largest car manufacturers in America.

