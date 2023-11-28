SoCalGas' [H2] Innovation Experience Named to Fast Company's Third Annual List of the Next Big Things in Tech

CEO Scott Drury appointed to Fast Company's CEO Council, a professional organization of senior executives helping define the future of business

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) announced Tuesday that its [H2] Innovation Experience in Downey was named to Fast Company's third annual Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring technology breakthroughs designed to shape the future of industries — from healthcare and security to artificial intelligence and data.

The [H2] Innovation Experience is the 2023 recipient of Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech Award in the category of Current Events, which showcases "products and technologies that are tackling the world's most pressing problems."

The [H2] Innovation Experience is North America's first-ever clean hydrogen powered microgrid and home. This project demonstrates how carbon-free gas made from renewable electricity could be used in pure form or as a blend to fuel energy systems and communities of the future.

In addition to the award recognition, CEO Scott Drury was invited to join the Fast Company's CEO Council. This vetted group of innovative founders, CEOs, and visionaries convenes annually to discuss their knowledge of innovation, design, technology, ethical economics, and social responsibility to create a roadmap for driving progress for Fast Company.

"Innovation is key to a successful energy transition and the [H2] Innovation Experience is a pioneering, real-world, example of what we could accomplish by pairing renewable energy, existing infrastructure and our skilled workforce," said SoCalGas CEO Scott Drury. "Since the [H2] Innovation Experience opened its doors earlier this year, the project has attracted broad interest from around the world, including visiting delegations of national and international energy experts."

"The Next Big Things in Tech is not just a look around the corner—it's a look around the corner after that," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "These are the products and ideas that will define technological innovation for the rest of this decade and beyond—and solve some of the world's most pressing issues. We are thrilled to honor the organizations that are making them a reality."

In addition to this award, the [H2] Innovation Experience was also a finalist for "The Best Experimental Design of 2023." It was previously named a World-Changing Idea by Fast Company and awarded the U.S. Green Building Council of L.A.'s Sustainable Innovation Award. The project features clean hydrogen production and storage along with a nearly 2,000 square-foot home designed to draw power from solar panels and convert excess renewable energy into clean hydrogen.

As a sign of the continuing support for hydrogen technology, the U.S. Department of Energy awarded $1.2 billion last month to ARCHES, a statewide public-private partnership designed to accelerate renewable hydrogen's contribution to decarbonizing the state's economy and build on California's long-standing hydrogen and renewable energy innovation. SoCalGas is a participant in the ARCHES network. California was one of seven hubs announced as part of President Biden's H2Hub program, to create regional hydrogen hubs across the country.

When coupled with renewable energy, clean hydrogen could help facilitate a scalable, resilient, and decarbonized energy system. SoCalGas is working to help shape California's 21st century energy system through investments in clean hydrogen, renewable natural gas, fuel cells, and carbon management.

For more information about SoCalGas' hydrogen innovation, visit http://socalgas.com/hydrogen.

