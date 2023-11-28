Turbu.com Launches Innovative Car Marketplace, Reshaping the Car Buying & Selling Experience

Buyers enjoy a diverse range of vehicles and incredible auction deals. Sellers can reach more prospects for their vehicle(s) at no risk.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- turbu.com, the new innovative online automotive marketplace, is reshaping the landscape of peer-to-peer car buying and selling with its groundbreaking "free" and "no upfront fee" approach. The platform introduces a refreshing method that ensures both buyers and sellers experience a win-win situation.

What sets turbu apart are its unique features of sale and auction listings, no upfront fees, no vehicle restrictions, nationwide search, and a dedicated car platform with an integrated messaging system.

Buyers are guaranteed a greater variety of cars, often at a lower cost, and great auction deals by placing bids on the amount they value the car at, avoiding unnecessary markups from their local car dealership – saving an average of 20%.

Sellers can take advantage of the frictionless platform, escaping the burden of multiple upfront listing fees to reach prospective buyers and ensuring they receive the minimum amount they would accept in auctions. Unlike other platforms, turbu allows sellers to post any vehicle for sale in two different formats: 1) 45-day sale listing – free of charge, $0; or 2) 7-day auction listing – $50 hold fee, only to be charged if their reserve price is met. The winning bidders are only charged a nominal 3.49% of the winning bid amount. The hold fee for auctions ensures commitment from both buyers and sellers, eliminating tire kickers and the need for extensive negotiations.

"It has always been a hassle to list and search for cars in the peer-to-peer car market with the fees and region restrictions in existing platforms," said Jacky Xie, Co-founder and CEO of turbu. "Nobody wants to pay to sell anything, especially when it's not guaranteed. We want buyers and sellers to get the most for their money and their car, respectively, without the need to pay unnecessary fees."

To celebrate the launch and give back to the community, turbu.com is hosting $250 cash giveaways every two weeks. Users can earn additional entries by referring others to join the community—no purchase necessary.

About turbu

turbu is a peer-to-peer online automotive marketplace dedicated to enabling users to buy and sell vehicles at the best possible price. We utilize auctions to streamline the often-lengthy negotiation process in car purchasing and selling. This ensures that buyers pay the amount they value the car at, while sellers receive the minimum amount they would accept, thereby avoiding unnecessary markups and low-ball offers typically found in traditional trade-ins and instant cash offers. For more information, visit www.turbu.com.

