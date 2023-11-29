424 Capital Announces Investment in VaLogic

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 424 Capital announced today that it has completed a significant investment in VaLogic, a leading provider of GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) and GLP (Good Laboratory Practice) compliance software and services based in Frederick, MD. This strategic move by 424 Capital aims to expedite positive clinical outcomes by enabling pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations to focus on the research, development, and production of cutting-edge therapeutics in a compliant and effective manner.

Founded in 2001 by CEO Bill Robertson, VaLogic provides a comprehensive range of software and compliance services to the life science and biotechnology market. These services help organizations and facilities maintain GMP compliance and enact high standards while focusing on advancing life-saving therapeutics.

VaLogic offers advisory and facility design, full commissioning and qualification, cleanroom environmental monitoring, HEPA/cleanroom certifications, calibration, preventative maintenance, and a proprietary SaaS software called LogiPoint™ for continuous monitoring of critical facilities and equipment.

The partnership with 424 Capital is an important milestone in VaLogic's business growth and expansion plans. It further supports progress in the biotechnology, life sciences, and pharmaceutical industries.

"This is a momentous occasion for VaLogic as we celebrate our long and successful journey and prepare for future growth. We are thrilled to announce our new business partnership, which will enable us to pursue our strategic goals, expand into new markets and attract new clients. It will also allow us to offer a wider range of services in our current and emerging areas of expertise. We take pride in our talented teams who will continue to deliver high-quality service to our clients. Additionally, we are excited about the increased career opportunities this partnership will bring for our employees. As we enter 2024 and beyond, this partnership presents a tremendous opportunity for us to achieve our vision of growth and excellence," said Bill Robertson, CEO of VaLogic.

"424 Capital seeks to invest in important mission-driven companies, and VaLogic provides vital technology and services to clients in the life science and biotechnology sectors. We are excited to support the team in their ambition to scale their services and enable VaLogic's customers to accelerate cures and therapies in many critical healthcare disciplines," added Brennan Mulcahey, Managing Partner at 424 Capital.

The partnership between VaLogic and 424 Capital is expected to have a significant impact on early-stage life science and biotechnology companies, expediting research, product development, and production.

About VaLogic

VaLogic is a reliable and trusted partner for GxP compliance. VaLogic offers a wide range of services, including calibration, CQV (Commissioning, Qualification, and Validation), environmental monitoring, and certification. The specialization in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and life sciences ensures guaranteed unwavering compliance, operational efficiency, and excellence. For more information on VaLogic, please visit valogicbio.com.

About 424 Capital

424 Capital is a capital partner that invests in lower middle market companies in the tech enabled services space. 424 Capital works in partnership with founders and management teams to accelerate and scale for long-term growth. 424 invests in, empowers, and enables companies to step up, stand out, and make a difference in the world. For more information about 424 Capital, please visit 424capital.com.

