IAS to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, announced today that Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, and Tania Secor, CFO, will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

Raymond James TMT and Consumer Conference

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:20 a.m. ET

Barclays Global Technology Conference

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:40 a.m. PT / 11:40 a.m. ET

The fireside chats will be available via live webcast and archived replay on the IAS investor relations website: https://investors.integralads.com/

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust, safety, and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads.com .

Investor Contact:

Jonathan Schaffer / Lauren Hartman

ir@integralads.com

Media Contact:

press@integralads.com

