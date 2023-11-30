Argon Medical Launches Kodiak™ Dual Port Coaxial Introducer Kit for Complex Vascular Procedures

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Argon Medical Devices, a leading provider of device solutions for Interventional Radiology, Vascular Surgery, Interventional Cardiology, and Oncology, announced the launch of the Kodiak™ Dual Port Coaxial Introducer Kit for precise and streamlined introduction of diagnostic and therapeutic devices into the vasculature.

Kodiak™ Dual Port Coaxial Introducer Kit (PRNewswire)

The Kodiak Dual Port Coaxial Introducer Kit is engineered for versatility, as it applies to various vascular procedures. Kodiak allows physicians to utilize a robust, large-bore sheath and a unique Y-shaped adapter to introduce multiple components simultaneously through a single access site. In doing so, Kodiak can simplify complex procedures where the rigor of the procedures demands a robust device to provide treatment efficiently.

"Complex IVC filter retrievals require stable and reliable access that can accommodate various retrieval methods. Kodiak provides reinforced support required for all advanced techniques of filter retrieval in one coaxial and valved system, providing the operator with the greatest flexibility in their procedural algorithm," said Dr. Julie Bulman, Interventional Radiologist, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

"We take great pride in unveiling yet another innovative device designed for interventionalists who rely on top-tier products to achieve successful procedural outcomes. The Kodiak was developed to fulfill the unmet need for a durable introducer system resilient enough to accommodate the anatomical diversity frequently encountered in vascular procedures. We are enthusiastic about adding Kodiak to our portfolio and anticipate that this new product will advance our mission to improve the lives of caregivers and the patients they serve," said George Leondis, President & CEO, Argon Medical.

"The Kodiak Dual Port Coaxial Introducer Kit offers unmatched versatility and robustness, applicable to a variety of complex endovascular procedures that require simultaneous introduction of multiple components into the vasculature. This new device further expands the portfolio of differentiated solutions we provide to our customers for their complex vascular procedures, demonstrating our commitment to help them achieve their desired clinical outcomes more efficiently," said Tom Younker, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing, Argon Medical.

About Argon Medical

Since its founding in 1972, Argon Medical Devices earned a reputation for delivering innovative products, superior service, and exceptional value for Interventional Radiologists, Vascular Surgeons, and Interventional Cardiologists worldwide. Argon is proud to have over 1,100 employees, and manufacture products in the United States in Texas, Illinois, New York, and Wisconsin. Argon brands are well-known globally, highlighted by the Option™ ELITE IVC Filter, the Cleaner™ Rotational Thrombectomy System, the BioPince™ Ultra Full-core Biopsy Instrument, and SKATER™ Percutaneous Drainage Catheters. By utilizing a well-established sales and marketing infrastructure, Argon serves its global customers through a direct sales organization, and long-standing relationships with medical device distributors and strategic partners.

Argon Medical Devices, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Argon Medical Devices, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Argon Medical Devices, Inc.