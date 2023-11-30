California Pizza Kitchen Announces Franchise Opening in Philippines

- Casual Dining Leader Continues International Growth with Reinvestment from First International Franchise Partner -

MUNTINLUPA CITY, Philippines, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), the creator of California-style pizza, announced the opening of its latest franchise location in the Philippines. This development marks CPK's 24th international location, further expanding the brand's global footprint. The new restaurant will be located at the Festival Supermall's East Wing in Muntinlupa City.

"We are pleased to build upon our longstanding relationship with our franchise partners in the Philippines," said Jeff Warne, CEO of California Pizza Kitchen. "Our commitment to growth and the enduring support we give our franchisees is at the core of our franchise development and overall success. We look forward to sharing CPK's excellent culinary offerings and world-class hospitality with our customers in the Philippines."

CPK's latest franchise location will be owned and operated by Pi Co., Inc., the operator behind CPK's first international franchise established in 1999. Pi Co., Inc. currently manages two additional CPK restaurants in the Philippines. This new CPK location distinguishes itself as the first in the Philippines to offer extended operating hours as well as breakfast options.

"On behalf of our team, we are pleased to continue building on our 25-years of partnership with CPK," said Sheila Fuller, President of Pi Co., Inc. "Our newest location in Muntinlupa City promises a distinctive dining experience for our guests as the first CPK in the country to serve CPK's enticing breakfast menu items. We are excited to further strengthen our collaboration with a brand like CPK that allows flexibility to tailor our restaurant and design to our own market here in the Philippines."

Situated inside the Festival Supermall, known for its diverse shopping and leisure offerings, the new CPK restaurant showcases the brand's latest design package with refurbished wood and an abundance of warmth and golden light that serve as a nod to the Pacific. Shoppers looking for a place to grab a meal throughout the day can enjoy the bright, clean, open dining area filled with California-themed accents that reflect the namesake's sunny, laid-back vibes.

The new restaurant is located at 2206 UP Level, Festival Supermall, East Wing, Alaband-Zapote Road, Muntinlupa City. The restaurant will open from 7:00 AM – 12:00 AM, with extended hours until midnight to help serve the local hospital and surrounding businesses.

California Pizza Kitchen provides franchisees flexibility with customizable menus, design layouts, and multiple daypart offerings so that each location can individually align with local market needs. These key differentiators have positioned the brand as an attractive investment by experienced multi-unit franchisees. CPK remains on the lookout for more growth within the market, building upon its existing locations. To learn more about franchise development opportunities and available markets with the brand, visit www.cpk.com/franchise .

About California Pizza Kitchen

In 1985, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) opened its first restaurant in Beverly Hills and introduced diners to gourmet California inspired pizza. With a passion for combining fresh, seasonal ingredients with flavor inspirations from around the world, today CPK is a global brand serving creative California cuisine in more than 180 restaurants across 11 countries and U.S. territories. From its innovative, hearth-baked pizzas such as The Original BBQ Chicken, Thai Chicken, and California Club, to inventive salads, and unique pasta dishes that combine the old world with the new, CPK does everything with an imaginative California-inspired twist that guests love.

