itel Unveils New Logo, Redefining Smart Life Service in Emerging Markets

Global smart life brand, itel, takes a significant leap forward with the launch of its new logo and brand identity, promising a revolutionary approach to living the smart life in underserved markets.

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- itel, a leading global smart life brand committed to providing affordable and high-quality consumer electronic products, is excited to announce a transformative rebranding initiative that includes a fresh logo and brand identity. This move signals a pivotal moment in the brand's history, blending modern aesthetics with its core mission to meet the technological needs of underserved markets.

As part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing the quality of life for consumers in emerging economies, itel has collaborated with DesignStudio, a global design team based in Australia, to craft a youthful, energetic, and forward-looking logo. This significant departure from the previous design retains the iconic speech bubble, symbolizing itel's dedication to communication and connectivity.

The vibrant magenta hue chosen for the new logo exudes a positive and youthful vibe, reflecting itel's commitment to staying dynamic in the rapidly evolving tech landscape. The consistent forward slanted angle throughout the logo symbolizes itel's future focus on empowering and supporting communities through its innovative products and services.

Founded 16 years ago, itel has evolved from a mobile phone brand into a comprehensive "smart life" brand, offering a diverse ecosystem of products. itel now encompasses smartphones, accessories, personal care products, and home appliances, aiming to provide ecosystem services that enhance the lives of customers in emerging markets.

Maintaining its prominent industry position, itel is proud to be ranked as the Global No.1 in the feature phone category and the Global No.1 smartphone brand under $75, according to IDC sales data in 2023Q2.

"Innovation is not merely about change but evolving to meet the ever-evolving needs of consumers. itel's rebranding is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing accessible and innovative smart technology that empowers individuals and communities in emerging markets. We remain dedicated to our original purpose of 'Enjoy Better Life,' and this transformation is a bold step forward in that journey," said Bruno Li, General Manager of itel.

About:

itel, a global brand, offers affordable and high-quality electronics. Evolving from mobile phones to a "smart life" brand, it secured No.1 status as the global brand under $75 and leading feature phone brand in 2023.

