Unisys Recognized by Avasant as a Leader in Its End-User Computing Services 2023 RadarView™ Report

Leveraging emerging technologies to optimize processes, enhance the employee experience and promote sustainability earns Unisys 'leader' honor in inaugural report

BLUE BELL, Pa., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has been named a leader by prominent management consulting firm Avasant in its inaugural End-User Computing Services 2023 RadarView™ report. Avasant defines leaders as demonstrating consistent excellence and establishing industry trends and best practices through creativity and innovation. The new RadarView™ report assesses end-user computing services providers who are focused on enhancing the employee experience and productivity.

Unisys received five-star ratings in all three categories measured: practice maturity, partner ecosystem and investments and innovation. These assessments are a testament to the innovative solutions Unisys has developed, the strategic partnerships it has formed and fostered over decades, and the targeted investments it has made in resources. Avasant also recently recognized Unisys as a leader in its Digital Workplace Services 2023 RadarView™ report for the second consecutive year, citing its expanded solutions portfolio and investments in innovation, including generative artificial intelligence.

"An effective end-user computing service fosters a positive employee experience, enabling a more efficient and supportive workplace that directly impacts talent retention, cost optimization, and growth," said Joel Raper, senior vice president and general manager, Digital Workplace Solutions at Unisys. "We are proud to be recognized as an industry leader and receive the highest possible ratings in this inaugural report. It demonstrates the value and innovative solutions we provide our clients to help them achieve operational and cultural breakthroughs."

The report assessed providers across three key criteria, highlighting the following about Unisys:

Practice maturity: Unisys offers all-encompassing device support, from procurement to replacement, for all work environments and multiple operating systems. Its proprietary programs help organizations optimize their devices and licensing to reduce costs while improving the employee experience.

Partner ecosystem: Unisys has extensive award-winning partnerships with companies like Microsoft and Dell that enable it to collaborate on software and service integrations that accelerate processes and improve the end-user experience.

Investments and innovation: Unisys has expanded its cloud and infrastructure services and workplace insights offerings. Unisys continually evaluates and implements cutting-edge technology including AI, Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing to uplevel personalization and enhance sustainability.

