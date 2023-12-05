GIVE THE GIFT OF SIPS THIS SEASON!

PANERA UNLIMITED SIP CLUB CAN NOW BE GIFTED TO THE BEVERAGE LOVER IN YOUR LIFE

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Panera is serving up a gift that keeps on giving: the Panera Unlimited Sip Club. Starting today, you can now give the coffee, tea, and beverage lovers in your life a Panera® gift card that can be directly used towards a membership to enjoy all the benefits of the Unlimited Sip Club, whether for a month, 6 months, or an entire year. A favorite among coffee and beverage lovers, the Panera Unlimited Sip Club offers 26 unlimited coffee, tea, and iced beverages for just one flat monthly or annual rate.

Panera (PRNewswire)

Now, with the introduction of the gifting option and special holiday gift cards, you can share the love for unlimited sips with your friends, family, and colleagues. Guests can sign up for a monthly subscription plan and apply their Panera gift card as a payment method to start sipping for just $11.99 per month (plus tax) – or save even more by signing up for the Annual Plan for just $99 (plus tax) for one year with code MYPYEAR99A.* For a limited time through December 31, guests can also receive a $10 bonus card for every $50 of Panera gift cards purchased or reloaded in-cafe or online.**

Looking to add something extra for the ultimate Panera fan? Visit The Panera Shop to check out our curated Panera holiday bundle collections to take your membership gift to the next level. From the Sip & Style tumblers collection, to the Parents Essentials or the Here for the Breadcrumbs dog lover collection – you'll find the perfect complement to the Unlimited Sip Club membership for any Panera aficionado in your life.

"At Panera, the spirit of generosity is in everything we do, whether we're serving guests in our bakery-cafes or providing quality and convenience in their day-to-day lives," said Meenakshi Nagarajan, Chief Digital Officer, Panera Bread "We are thrilled to be able to be an option for gift-givers this year – no matter what holidays and people in your life you are celebrating, the gift of Unlimited Sip Club is the perfect feel-good gesture for that special someone on your list."

Unlimited Sip Club and MyPanera members are rewarded for enjoying their Panera favorites from soups and salads to Toasted Baguette Sandwiches, and enjoying perks including complimentary bakery-cafe items, birthday rewards, exclusive menu previews and tastings, access to exciting Panera content and more. So why wait? Give the gift of unlimited sips and bring unlimited smiles to the drink lover in your life this holiday season.

For more information on Unlimited Sip Club or to join MyPanera, visit PaneraBread.com.

About Panera Bread

Panera Bread opened in 1987 as a community bakery, founded with a secret sourdough starter and a belief that sharing great bread is an expression of warmth and generosity. That vision holds true today with a robust menu of delicious, chef-curated recipes created with a simple principle: The Familiar, Made Fantastic™. At Panera, we serve food that we are proud to serve our own families, made with responsibly raised proteins and freshly prepared with Clean ingredients--food that does not contain the artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors from artificial sources set forth on our No-No list served in U.S. bakery-cafes. From crave-worthy soups, salads and sandwiches to flatbread pizza and sweets, we offer our guests more than great food. Our ethos of generosity drives us to meet our guests where they are through technology and through our shared values. We are stewards of our communities and the planet — with programs like Day-End Dough-Nation® that donates unsold baked goods in the evening to local non-profits, or labeling low carbon Cool Food Meals.

As of October 24, 2023 there were 2,144 bakery-cafes, company and franchise, in 48 states and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) Instagram (@panerabread) or TikTok (@panerabread).

Media Contacts

ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS

panera@abmc-us.com

*Offer: For new, lapsed, or active subscribers that sign up for an Unlimited Sip Club annual subscription from September 29, 2023 – December 31, 2023 using the promo code MYPYEAR99A at checkout, you will receive the first year of your Unlimited Sip Club Annual subscription for $99 plus tax. Must be a MyPanera member to redeem this offer. Other restrictions may apply. Not valid with any other coupon or offer. Offer may expire without notice due to error, fraud, computer error, electronic or technical malfunctions, or other unforeseen circumstances. Unlimited Sip Club Terms: Unlimited Sip Club subscription is available for registration and redemption in participating U.S. Panera Bread bakery-cafes. Must be MyPanera member and at least 18 years of age to register. Registration available online only (including in-cafe kiosk). You may cancel at any time. If you do not cancel either before your renewal date or the expiration of any free trial or discounted subscription offer, your stored payment method will automatically be charged $119.99 plus tax for annual subscription and will be charged on recurring annual basis every 365 days thereafter unless you cancel your subscription. To cancel subscription online, visit Manage Subscription section at www.panerabread.com/UnlimitedSipClub or on Panera Bread app. Subscription provides eligible subscribers the following subscription benefits: drip hot coffee, iced coffee, hot tea, fountain soda beverages, bubbler drinks (e.g., regular, sweet, and Passion Papaya green iced teas, and Agave Lemonade), and Charged Sip beverages once every two hours during normal bakery-cafe business hours, including unlimited refills. Beverages may vary by location and time of day. Excludes all other beverages, including, without limitation, packaged beverages, smoothies, frozen blended drinks, hot chocolate, cold brew iced coffee, and espresso and cappuccino beverages. Customizations, including, without limitation, added espresso and syrups (e.g., vanilla, chocolate, cinnamon, and caramel) are not included in subscription annual price. Upcharges apply. Other additions (e.g., milk, skim milk, almond milk, half & half, and sweeteners) are included in annual subscription price, but availability may vary by location and time of day. Limit one subscription per person. Excludes catering orders and orders placed on third-party delivery sites. Panera reserves the right in its sole discretion to offer additional or different subscription benefits to members based on geographic location, home bakery-cafe, program participation, period of recurring subscription, or other criteria. Other restrictions may apply. Visit here for complete terms https://www.panerabread.com/en-us/mypanera/subscription/terms-and-conditions.html .

**Get a $10 bonus card for every $50 in Panera Bread® plastic gift cards and eGift cards purchased or reloaded in-cafe or online between 11/8/23-12/31/23. Gift cards and eGift cards must be purchased or reloaded in a single transaction and cannot be a combination of separate in-cafe and/or online purchases. Customers making qualifying purchases will receive the bonus card at the time of purchase for in-cafe purchases or within 48 hours by email to the email address used to place the online order. While supplies last. Bonus card can be used multiple times until the $10 is depleted or the promotion expires. Bonus cards are valid for use online or in-cafe at participating bakery-cafes from 1/1/24-1/31/24. See Bonus card for additional bonus card restrictions and requirements. See gift card or www.PaneraBread.com/GiftCardTerms for additional gift card restrictions and requirements. Participating U.S. bakery-cafes only. NOTE: Bonus Cards cannot be used as a payment method for Unlimited Sip Club subscriptions.

Panera (PRNewswire)

Panera (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Panera Bread