Harbour Group Partners with Texcel

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The business of Trelltex, Inc., which does business as Texcel, has joined the Harbour Group family of companies, Jeff Fox, Harbour Group's chairman and chief executive officer, announced today. Texcel will operate alongside Harbour's other specialty-flow component businesses, Stainless Hose Fittings (SHF), Omega One, and AMFM. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Texcel is a leading branded supplier of premium quality industrial hoses, fluid sealing and hydraulic products, as well as services. Significant investments in customer service and substantial product line expansions have given the company impressive growth. Founded in 1981 in Houston, Texcel currently operates out of facilities in Texas, Illinois, Delaware, Alabama, and Colorado to serve customers across the country.

Mr. Fox commented, "Ed Nasta and his team have built a great business, and this is a transformative partnership for our specialty flow components platform. The combination of Texcel's product offering, high quality standards, and exceptional delivery capabilities with our broad inventory of stainless fittings and adapters creates a unique offering in the fluid power and conveyance world. We couldn't be more excited."

Ed Nasta, Texcel's CEO and investor commented, "Texcel has many exciting opportunities on the horizon, and I thought long and hard about who the best partner would be to help us realize those opportunities. The Harbour Group family is a great fit with our organization with respect to culture, a customer-first, highly service-oriented attitude, and a strong desire to invest and grow our businesses to better serve our customers and suppliers, while creating more opportunities for our employees."

"Texcel's well recognized and highly respected brand, national distribution footprint, and extensive product offering represent a tremendous value add for our customers," said John Ducharme, CEO of SHF. "I am very impressed by the entire team at Texcel and look forward to working closely with them as we grow our business."

SHF, Omega One, and AMFM operate as a unified business platform supplying stainless-steel adapters, fluid power fittings, braid bands, instrumentation fittings, and valves. As a supplier to a variety of end markets, including marine, industrial, chemical, and oil and gas, the company stocks high-quality, hard-to-find parts in metric and imperial sizes. The business is actively pursuing additional acquisition opportunities throughout the fluid power and flow control industries. The business is headquartered in Houston.

Harbour Group is a privately owned operations-focused company based in St. Louis, Missouri. Harbour Group's companies are engaged in manufacturing and distribution across diverse industries, including specialty chemicals, outdoor living products, specialty fittings, remote monitoring solutions, control solutions, LED lighting, flow control, thermal management solutions, boiler systems, professional diagnostic and repair tools, and auxiliary plastic processing equipment. Since its founding in 1976, Harbour Group has acquired 228 companies in 49 different industries.

