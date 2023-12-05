Liberty HealthShare Employees Spread Christmas Cheer

CANTON, Ohio, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty HealthShare's Canton employees helped spread Christmas cheer to brighten the holidays for the less fortunate in the community.

The ministry, one of the country's leading Christian healthsharing organizations, arranged recent donations for Canton's Refuge of Hope Ministries and Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child.

"Liberty HealthShare is based on the biblical principle of supporting one another in times of need," said Pastor Wes Humble, executive director of ministry, community relations, and events. "While we do that every day with our members' healthcare needs, we apply the same principle to those in our own community and beyond who are in need of the essentials for life."

The ministry's Member and Provider Services team held a clothing drive to support the mission of the Refuge of Hope, which provides shelter, meals, clothing, and essential healthcare services to those who face poverty and homelessness in Canton.

The donations for Samaritan's Purse's Operation Christmas Child program reaches outside of the Canton community to provide shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies, and hygiene items for children in more than 170 countries and territories around the world.

