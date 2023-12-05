randstad usa releases most in-demand jobs trending for the new year

ATLANTA, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad USA has released the 15 most sought after jobs for 2024. This list aims to give job seekers an inside scoop on the top employment opportunities across various industries and markets as we head into the new year. Developed by Randstad's team of experts, the list provides talent with valuable insights and data-driven recommendations for their respective industries and markets.

"Randstad's in-demand jobs list was created to provide job seekers a competitive advantage during their search," said Greg Dyer, Randstad North America's Chief Commercial Officer. "This list is another example of Randstad's efforts to share leading insights to talent, specialized to a variety of industries."

Randstad USA's top 15 most in demand jobs

1. .NET developer

Salary range: $83,144 – 141,758 based on role.

2. Welder

Salary range: $16/hour - $26/hour based on role.

3. Call center representative

Salary range: $27,679 - $43,495 based on role.

4. Customer service representative

Salary range: $28,217 - 48,790 based on role.

5. Forklift operator

Salary range:$16/hour - $23/hour based on role.

6. Financial analyst

Salary range: $62,738 - $130,8444 based on role.

7. DevOps developer/engineer

Salary range: $110,686 - $168,101 based on role.

8. Data scientist

Salary range: $73,745 -$137,309 based on role

9. Maintenance Mechanic

Salary range: $16/hour - $27/hour based on role.

10. Medical Biller / Coder

Salary range: $28,890 - $49,314 based on role.

11. Office Assistant:

Salary range: $28,692 - $49,949 based on role.

12. Full-stack Developer

Salary range: $71,425 - $131,090 based on role.

13. Registered Nurse

Salary range: $76,182 - $115,186 based on role

14. Underwriter

Salary range: $57,000 - $104,798 based on role.

15. Warehouse Worker

Salary range: $14/hour - $19/hour based on role.

In addition to the top in-demand jobs, Randstad USA has released a collection of best jobs , filterable by industry and location. This webpage covers a wide range of industries, including human resources, engineering, finance and accounting, manufacturing and logistics, and business administration and operations. Users can also discover the essential skills and required certifications as well as valuable salary insights for job seekers' desired markets.

"As the global partner for talent, Randstad understands the importance of keeping up trending positions in each industry and market," said Dyer. "By harnessing the wide range of data available to us, talent will be able to navigate today's dynamic job market with the utmost confidence."

For more information about Randstad's new database and how it can benefit job seekers and employers, visit www.randstadusa.com/job-seeker/in-demand-jobs/top-15-most-demand-jobs/ .

about randstad north america

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., the world's largest talent company and a partner of choice to clients. We are committed to providing equitable opportunities to people from all backgrounds and helping them remain relevant in the rapidly changing world of work. We have a deep understanding of the labor market and help our clients to create the high-quality, diverse and agile workforces they need to succeed.

Randstad was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. In 2022, in our 39 markets, we helped more than 2 million people find a job that feels good and advised over 230,000 clients on their talent needs. We generated revenue of €27.6 billion. Randstad N.V. is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam. For more information, see www.randstad.com.

Randstad's North American operations comprise 7,100 associates and a deployed workforce of 91,100 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, accounting and finance, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca.

about randstad usa's in-demand jobs list

To identify trends and growing occupations, Randstad USA's experts analyzed the roles alongside internal data and that from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Pay ranges are taken from Randstad's industry-leading Salary Guide.

