CARFAX DATA: ODOMETER FRAUD UP ACROSS THE U.S.

Number of Vehicles With Suspect Odometers Tops 2 Million, up 14% Since 2021
CENTREVILLE, Va., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CARFAX data shows that odometer rollbacks are on the rise nationwide. Roughly 2.1 million vehicles on the road have had their odometer rolled back – up 14% since 2021, or an additional 300,000 vehicles. Consumers lose an average of $4,000 in value from unknowingly buying a rolled-back car – and that doesn't include any unexpected maintenance costs.
Odometer rollbacks occur when an unscrupulous owner or seller of a car alters the miles that display on a car's gauge cluster. This might be done as a way to avoid mileage charges in a vehicle lease or to dramatically increase the value of a car. Today's technology makes rolling an odometer back easier than ever.
"Odometer fraud didn't go away with the introduction of digital odometers," said Patrick Olsen, Editor-in-Chief for CARFAX. "We're still seeing the number of vehicles on the road with a rolled-back odometer rise year-over-year. It takes con artists only a matter of minutes to wipe thousands and thousands of miles off a vehicle's odometer." Add to that simplicity a market where used car prices continue to run high, and it's an enticing situation for scam artists.
These are the 10 states nationwide with the most vehicles with rolled-back odometers. Nine of the 10 saw increases this year:
- California: 469,000, up 7.2%
- Texas: 277,000, up 12.8%
- New York: 100,000, up 9.0%
- Florida: 85,400, up 1.4%
- Illinois: 79,000, up 7.6%
- Pennsylvania: 69,600, up 2.1%
- Georgia: 67,600, up 4.0%
- Arizona: 57,000, up 4.8%
- Virginia: 56,000, unchanged
- North Carolina: 49,000, up 8.2%
Consumers can get a free Odometer Fraud Check as well as tips to protect themselves at www.carfax.com/odo.
