Ferrero-related company enters in exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of Michel et Augustin

BRUSSELS, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A Ferrero-related company today announced that it has entered into exclusive negotiations to fully acquire Michel et Augustin from Danone.

Michel et Augustin markets premium, much-loved products including sweet biscuits, savory biscuits and snacks. These iconic brands are sold mainly in France and in six other markets. The business was founded in the French market in 2004 by Augustin Paluel-Marmont and Michel de Rovira, before being acquired by Danone.

The proposed transaction will be submitted to the relevant employee representative bodies for consultation and is expected to close in the coming months, subject to customary closing conditions.

The planned acquisition would strengthen the Ferrero ecosystem in France and mark the latest purchase in the premium biscuits market, following the acquisitions of Burton's Biscuit Company and Fox's in the UK, Kelsen Group in Denmark and Delacre in Belgium.

CTH Invest is a Ferrero-related, Belgian Holding Company. Ferrero Group and its related parties is the third largest player in the worldwide chocolate confectionery market and the second largest one in the sweet biscuits market.

