Home Improvement Company Leaf Home™ Donates In-Home Stair Lifts to Veterans in Need

Leaf Home Continues to Invest in Veteran Initiatives with Product Giveaways and More

HUDSON, Ohio, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home improvement products and services company, Leaf Home™ , today announced the recipients of its third consecutive stair lift giveaway for deserving veterans. The stair lift giveaway is just one element of Leaf Home's 360-degree approach to supporting veterans, which is an increasingly large focus for the company as it has grown. Leaf Home currently has over 184 veterans on staff.

"Leaf Home has the unique ability to not only volunteer time and money, but also high-performance products like stair lifts that make a positive impact in veterans' lives," said Nick Busse, Head of Military and Veteran Recruiting at Leaf Home and a U.S. Army veteran. "Veterans deserve to be comfortable in their homes, especially in time for the holiday season. We're honored to do our small part in providing peace of mind to veterans in our communities."

Stair Lift Sweepstakes

Any veteran residing in one of the 17 markets Leaf Home operates in were eligible to apply. Of the 286 entries, 13 winners were selected at random—a 700% increase in entries compared to last year and twice as many winners.

"With this stair lift, life just became a little easier," said Jeff Weller, a Navy veteran from Columbus, Ohio. "Mobility in my home is a challenge, and I don't want to have to move from a house I love later in life."

Installations are happening now through January. Leaf Home's stair lifts include a variety of customizable options, such as power swivel seats and power folding footrests. The compact design hugs the wall, providing ample space regardless of whether the chair is in use or folded away.

Leaf Home's Ongoing Commitment to Veterans

As part of Leaf Home 360-approach to supporting veterans, the company has several additional initiatives in progress:

SkillBridge Program , which provides training and development for returning veterans. Partnership with the Department of Defense's, which provides training and development for returning veterans.

Upcoming launch of a dedicated website for current and prospective veteran employees can use to connect to veteran-specific employment resources, mental healthcare and more.

Sending hundreds of employee-assembled care packages to deployed service people every quarter.

Annual reenlistment event at the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 each spring

Special hiring unit dedicated to finding and bringing more veterans into the business. At least 5% of Leaf Home's workforce identify as veterans. Since 2022, there has been a 38% increase in veteran hires.

Leaf Home was also named to Inc's 2023 Best in Business list — which recognizes companies making a positive impact in their communities — for its work with military veterans and spouses.

"Many companies say they support veterans, but Leaf Home is different because we are taking real action—the stair lift giveaway is just one example," said Busse. "We're looking forward to continued programs that celebrating and support our nation's heroes."

To learn more the company's veteran-focused employment initiatives, please visit https://www.leafhome.com/careers/veterans/ .

For more information on the stair lift giveaway, please visit https://www.leafhomesafetysolutions.com/contest/

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home is a home improvement products and services company in North America with more than 200 locations, providing gutter protection (LeafFilter), home safety products, water purification, windows and doors, kitchen and bath, and more. With more than 50% of consumers worried about the cost and effort of home maintenance, Leaf Home focuses on enhancing the safety, enjoyment and comfort of homeowners and their families. Trusted by millions of homeowners across U.S. and Canada, Leaf Home and its products have earned numerous awards and recognition from Good Housekeeping, Qualified Remodeler, Angi, Consumer Reports, This Old House and more. Leaf Home has been consistently named one of the fastest growing private companies by Inc 5000 and recognized as a top employer nationally. For more information, visit https://www.leafhome.com

