Nate Politi Appointed NJI's First Chief Operating Officer

Public Affairs-Focused Global Creative Agency Demonstrates Continued Growth

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NJI, a global creative agency specializing in creative solutions to inform and influence public policy audiences, announces the promotion of Nate Politi to Chief Operating Officer. He is the first to hold the role following nearly 10 years of leadership across NJI's account strategy teams. In his new role, Politi will ensure excellence in performance, process, culture, and the cross-functional collaboration that drives NJI's success.

NJI logo (PRNewsfoto/NJI Media LLC) (PRNewswire)

Politi is a steadfast strategic advisor to NJI's founders and co-CEOs, Josh Shultz and Nathan Imperiale. A fearless champion for colleagues, clients, and partners, he will focus on delivering peerless organizational development and meaningful brand experiences and developing high-performing teams that achieve results.

Politi's appointment as Chief Operating Officer underscores tireless effort and the complete trust placed in his ability to lead NJI into the next phase of strategic development.

"Nate's commitment to our organization, leadership, and deep understanding of our company's mission has played a pivotal role in our continued growth and success," said Shultz.

Politi's journey within NJI has been marked by unwavering dedication and outstanding leadership. Company-wide colleagues recognize and have lauded his pivotal role in the agency.

"Nate's new position as COO is well-deserved and reflects the high regard the entire organization holds for him. I have no doubt he will continue to drive our company forward and I look forward to witnessing his continued success in his new role," said Shultz.

"The talent and creativity of our team are unmatched, and I am excited for this next chapter," Politi said. "We will continue to evolve in support of our clients, and I'm committed to putting our values into action so that NJI remains a standout agency to work with and for."

NJI's leadership bench is further strengthened by Allison Hoffman Cousens, Managing Director of Partnerships & Marketing, who joins NJI after nearly a decade of guiding Meta's global public policy efforts. She previously served as a product manager for Intuit. In addition, deepening the agency's account management capabilities in Washington, D.C., are Senior Account Director Sumaya Attia, previously of Memac Ogilvy and the Brookings Institute, and Addison Bailey, previously with Viget and Artemis Ward.

Investing in current team members is equally important, and NJI is pleased to recognize the following promotions: Hillary De Mayo to Senior Manager, Finance & Operations; Julia Melton to Project Manager; Glen Swart to Associate Art Director; and Jay Ungar to Associate Art Director.

About NJI

NJI built our reputation on high-caliber work with a flair for the elegantly unconventional. We develop audience-driven strategies and exceptional creative to help clients solve public affairs and policy challenges. From advocacy campaigns to experiential marketing, we thrive on innovation and forward thinking—and help our clients do the same. Founded in 2007, we make the creative process effortless for our clients by providing the highest level of client service. NJI has offices in Washington, D.C., London, and Singapore.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NJI