Robert Half Named a 2023 Best Workplaces for Parents™ by Great Place to Work®

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has again been selected by Great Place to Work® as one of the Best Workplaces for Parents™. This award recognizes the U.S. employers that provide the most inclusive, fair and supportive workplaces for working parents. Protiviti, Robert Half's consulting subsidiary, is also included on this prestigious list.

70 organizations were selected based on a survey of more than 612,000 parents who work for Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and were asked to evaluate the quality and consistency of their experiences in their workplace. Company data and programs such as parental leave, adoption assistance, flexible schedules, childcare and dependent health care benefits were also considered.

"We are committed to providing a positive employee experience for the parents and caregivers in our workforce," said Lynne Smith, senior vice president of global human resources at Robert Half. "Our comprehensive benefits and well-being programs help to meet the needs of our employees at every stage of life, from paid parental leave to virtual healthcare and flexible work; allowing our people — and their families — to live their best lives at home and at work."

Robert Half offers expansive family planning benefits, including adoption assistance and coverage for fertility treatments. Its Support for Families initiative provides backup care for children or elders; discounts on virtual and in-home tutoring, test prep and enrichment classes; free online mindfulness and yoga classes for the entire family; and access to a college admissions coach. Robert Half's people-first approach also allows employees flexibility around remote work based on individual and stakeholder needs.

In 2023, Robert Half was also named one of Fortune's Best Workplaces for Women™ and one of the TIME World's Best Companies.

