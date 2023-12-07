BOVIET SOLAR PANELS USED IN AWARD WINNING SOLON CORPORATION GRAND CANYON PROJECT

SAN JOSÉ, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boviet Solar Technology Co. Ltd. (the "Company" or "Boviet Solar"), a leading solar energy technology company specializing in monocrystalline PERC and TOPCon PV cells and Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV modules, is honored to have provided PV modules for SOLON Corporation's Grand Canyon West project, which has been named as Solar Builder Magazine's 2023 Microgrid Project of the Year.

"Hard work and innovative technology can transform diesel generation sites," -Sienna Cen, President of Boviet Solar USA

This project for the Hualapai Tribe in Peach Springs, Arizona included converting an existing microgrid solely powered by diesel generators to one with a ground-mounted solar array and a battery energy storage system (BESS). The installation is expected to provide about 50% of the electricity needed to power Grand Canyon West sites, which include the popular Grand Canyon Skywalk and other local attractions, greatly reducing operational costs and increasing the reliability of the microgrid.

"We are proud that Grand Canyon West has been awarded the Solar Builder Magazine Project of the Year award," Cary Broschat, V.P. Engineering and Pre-Construction, SOLON Corporation said. "It's wonderful to recognize how this project will benefit the Hualapai Tribe by providing a resilient and diverse microgrid to ensure energy stability and a design that fits today's needs while planning for a possible future grid connection."

The project is comprised of an 884.52-kWdc fixed-tilt ground mounted solar array combined with a 770-kW, 2,145-kWh BESS, microgrid controller and medium-voltage grid stability equipment. SOLON Corporation served as the EPC and installer on the project that utilizes CPS America inverters, Tesla storage, APA Solar Racking and Boviet Solar modules.

"This win from Solar Builder Magazine is exciting recognition of the hard work and innovative technology that can transform diesel generation sites and enable the benefits of clean energy," Sienna Cen, President of Boviet Solar USA, said. "SOLON Corporation overcame significant challenges to develop a solution that interfaced with the project's existing generators and microgrid. We are thrilled they selected Boviet Solar modules for this project that will carry the Hualapai Tribe and Grand Canyon West into the future."

About Boviet Solar

Founded in 2013 in Vietnam, Boviet Solar, a subsidiary company of Boway Alloy, is a Tier 1 solar technology company that specializes in the manufacturing of Monocrystalline PERC and TOPCon PV cells and Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV modules, as well as solar project development. The company works with IPPs, EPCs, project developers, solar installers, and contractors to deliver top-performing PV modules for utility-scale, commercial, industrial, and residential solar projects. As of 2023, Boviet Solar's annual PV cell and PV module manufacturing capacity is 3.0 GW and it has shipped a total of 4.4 GW since 2013, mainly to the U.S. market.

The company offers financial and business stability, technological know-how, manufacturing excellence, top-performing PV modules, supply chain transparency and strong ESG. With a proven track record of successfully working with many of the industry's leading players, Boviet Solar has maintained its position as a BloombergNEF Tier 1 solar module manufacturer since 2017. Boviet Solar's PV Modules are known for their power, performance, and quality and have been rated as top performers on PVEL's PV Module Reliability Scorecard since 2019. Black & Veatch successfully completed an independent audit of Boviet Solar's manufacturing facilities in 2022. Boviet Solar has offices in the United States, Germany, and China, with its global headquarters in Vietnam. For more information, please visit www.bovietsolar.com .

About SOLON Corporation

Headquartered in Arizona, SOLON Corporation is a full-service commercial and utility-scale EPC delivering complete and cost-effective turnkey solar photovoltaic power projects and battery energy storage solutions to customers throughout the Southwest with a streamlined approach from project development, design, and construction to financing and ongoing operation.

