LexisNexis Risk Solutions Secures Top Honors in Behavioral Biometrics Report from Datos Insights

ATLANTA, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions earned recognition as a leader in the Global Behavioral Biometrics and Fingerprinting Solutions report from Datos Insights (formerly Aite-Novarica). It achieved best-in-class scores across three of the four criteria areas assessed: vendor stability, client strength and client service. The analysts also considered LexisNexis Risk Solutions to be a strong contender, bordering on best-in-class status, in the product features criteria area.

Analysts at Datos Insights highlighted the layered approach to identity and authentication that LexisNexis Risk Solutions provides throughout the customer lifecycle and across communication channels. According to the report, the LexisNexis® Dynamic Decision Platform "enables clients to develop a tailored risk and authentication strategy across channels by leveraging a wide array of risk signals including behavioral biometrics and digital identity intelligence including device, email and phone risk and many other aspects."

"LexisNexis Risk Solutions delivers a solution that is focused on providing fraud protection in an effective and customer-centric manner," said Jim Mortensen, Strategic Advisor at Datos Insights. "The available capabilities can address a wide range of fraud types. In addition to the ability to intelligently authenticate customers at login, the solution can help organizations determine whether an individual customer is being scammed through behavioral signals. Add to that, the solution's device intelligence features analyze the user's device and authenticates its validity."

The report emphasized that LexisNexis Risk Solutions employs various advanced detection methods in its approach to user authentication and security. These methods encompass behavioral intelligence from LexisNexis® BehavioSec®, which assesses user identity and authenticity, and also includes the ability to detect potential scams. Additionally, LexisNexis Risk Solutions uses digital identity intelligence techniques to analyze and confirm the authenticity of customers and their devices. This approach is purpose-built to deliver a streamlined and exceptionally effective authentication experience.

"The Datos Insights report underscores how LexisNexis Risk Solutions empowers organizations to reliably authenticate their customers with minimal disruption to the customer journey," said Soudamini Modak, director, fraud and identity at LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "Our comprehensive solutions demonstrated outstanding performance across the criteria Datos Insights used for analyzing products aimed at enhancing companies' risk and authentication strategies. We will continue extending these services globally to enable clients to realize the benefits of cutting-edge digital identity intelligence and behavioral insight technologies."

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions includes seven brands that span multiple industries and sectors. We harness the power of data, sophisticated analytics platforms and technology solutions to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit LexisNexis Risk Solutions and RELX.

About Datos Insights

Datos Insights delivers the most comprehensive and industry-specific data and advice to the companies trusted to protect and grow the world's assets, and to the technology and service providers who support them. Staffed by experienced industry executives, researchers, and consultants, we support the world's most progressive banks, insurers, investment firms, and technology companies through a mix of insights and advisory subscriptions, data services, custom projects and consulting, conferences, and executive councils.

