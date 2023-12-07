Sarasota Christmas Glow Run 5k: A Magical Festive Frosty 5k!

SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to usher in the holiday season with an enchanting evening at the Sarasota Christmas Glow Run 5k by Elite Events, the most anticipated family-friendly event in Sarasota. Immerse yourself in the magic of the season as the city comes alive with vibrant Christmas decorations, lively music, and a spectacular night glow run that promises to be unlike any other.

Event Highlights:

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Location: Nathan Benderson Park

An Enchanting Course:

The professionally chip-timed race invites families and friends to come together for a memorable run or walk along an enchanting lakeside course. Surrounded by the breathtaking ambiance of Christmas, participants will be immersed in the joyous spirit of the season.

Glow Bright with Complimentary Products:

As a special treat, each registration includes complimentary glow products, ensuring that participants shine brighter than the stars as they traverse the festive course. The glow-up is not just a run; it's a radiant celebration of the holidays.

Stay Connected with the Elite Events Tracker App:

In the spirit of togetherness, the Elite Events Tracker App allows participants to stay connected with their family and friends in real-time, tracking their progress throughout the event. It's a unique way to share the magical moments of the run with loved ones.

Magical Snowfall Finish:

As participants cross the finish line, they will be greeted with a magical snowfall shower as they receive their sparkling medal, adding an extra layer of enchantment to the festivities. It's a picture-perfect conclusion to a night of joy and celebration.

Create Lasting Memories:

Join us for this unforgettable holiday experience, create lasting memories with your loved ones, and celebrate the true spirit of Christmas. The Sarasota Christmas Glow Run 5k is more than just a run; it's a magical journey that will leave you with cherished moments and a heart full of holiday cheer.

Event Details and Registration: https://www.runeliteevents.com/sarasota-christmas-glow-run-5k.html

Media Contact:

Elite Events

contact@eliteevents.org

Blog Coverage:

https://gulfcoastrunners.com/2023/12/07/sarasota-christmas-glow-run-5k-a-frosty-5k-to-remember/

https://napleshalfmarathon.com/2023/12/07/sarasota-christmas-glow-run-5k-a-frosty-adventure-awaits/

SOURCE Elite Events