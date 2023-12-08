Arelion Expands Connectivity across Iberian Peninsula with New PoP in Lisbon

Portugal, Africa and Latin America now in direct reach to global Internet, cloud and content services

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arelion today announced its first Point-of-Presence (PoP) in Portugal at the Equinix LS1 data center in Lisbon. The new PoP will serve both enterprise and wholesale customers, taking advantage of the new subsea cables and landing points that have made Lisbon a natural interconnect point to the EU, Africa and Latin America, for high-speed connectivity and IP services.

The new PoP will help bring the global Internet and Cloud Ecosystem to Portugal, ramping enterprise and wholesale customers directly onto Arelion's global AS1299 Internet Backbone. The network is ranked number one in the world and supports 70% of all Internet routes. With the arrival of new subsea cable systems like Equiano and EllaLink, Lisbon has become a gateway not only for Portuguese end-users, but also for Africa and Latin America.

Operators, content and digital service providers have largely used interconnects in other markets, such as London, Paris or Madrid, to exchange their traffic. Now, service providers, content providers, and enterprises will be able to connect locally in Lisbon with quality assured access to Arelion's global network services, including 400G-enabled IP Transit , Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) , Cloud Connect , 100G Ethernet Services, IPX and DDoS Mitigation.

"Portugal has evolved into a fast-growing digital economy where consumers and enterprises need to reach global cloud and content service providers, as well as provide their own services to a global market," said Christoph Lannert, Head of EMEA Sales at Arelion. "Large-scale data center and fiber investments in the region, along with future subsea systems like 2Africa, Nuvem and Medusa, makes Lisbon into a hot spot for connectivity between Africa, Latin America and other parts of the EU. Arelion is committed to supporting this growth with resilient, high-capacity connectivity."

Arelion's fiber network offers a full ecosystem of data center, cloud and content services that includes direct, fully resilient access to Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), IBM Cloud and Oracle Cloud on a global basis.

The Lisbon PoP follows 17 new on-net PoPs added to the Arelion network since early 2023. Additionally, 12 more PoPs are currently being implemented in locations spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

